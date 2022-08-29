Samsung is planning to bring a new Dual Screen phone

Again the South Korean smartphone giant, Samsung has made its way to the headlines after it was leaked that the smartphone maker has put up its research and development team in order to develop a new dual-screen phone under the branding of Samsung.

Samsung working on a dual-screen smartphone

As it’s been said that Samsung is working towards the development of their new Dual screen smartphone which will also be featuring a rear-facing transparent screen coupled with a primary front screen too.

This new dual-screen smartphone was spotted on a patent form submitted by the Korean giant. This new patent showing the details of this dual-screen phone was spotted a month after when Samsung was seen WIPO which is World Intellectual Property Office back in January itself.

Talking about the dual-screen functionality, Samsung is already into the game of bringing the dual-screen phone Foldable phone and a Flippable phone which are quite popular in the entire smartphone universe. The Korean giant recently unveiled its new flagships foldable and flippable with refreshed specifications and also an improved hinge too.

Besides this, Samsung has again seen making its way to the headline after launching its new Galaxy A53 5G smartphone lineup in India. Now, the phone’s pricing has gone down by Rs. 3,000 which brings down the pricing to Rs. 31,999.

Here you get the smartphone coming with 6GB of Internal RAM and for the 8GB RAM variant, you get it for just Rs. 32,999 which is discounted from Rs. 35,999.

Getting to the feature side, this phone by Samsung comes with budget flagship features including an Exynos 1280 Octa-Core SoC.

On the front side, you will get to see a bigger 6.5-inch screen which is a Super AMOLED screen coming with the support for Full HD+ resolution. This screen also supports up to 120Hz faster refresh rate too.

On the camera side, you will get a main 64MP sensor coupled with 12MP ultra-wide sensors and also a 5MP depth and 5MP Macro sensor which will provide improved camera details. On the front, we can see a 32MP selfie shooter too.