Xiaomi to expand its Ultra phone availability to global markets

Xiaomi has already unveiled its new flagship-level smartphone, the Ultra Phone which comes with flagship-level features and also a flagship-level camera too.

However, its launch was only set for Chinese markets but now Xiaomi is planning towards expanding the sales of this new unique looking yet uniquely features smartphone to the global markets.

This confirmation comes out the Xiaomi’s CEO, Lei Jun. As of now, we know that Xiaomi will be bringing this new Ultra phone to global markets but details about the global name of this new smartphone are still not out yet.

The smartphone has been developed in partnership with Leica in order to provide the best flagship-level camera features. With that being set, let’s not talk more about this upcoming new phone to the global markets.

Xiaomi Ultra phone to arrive in global markets

There are many such reports floating around about Xiaomi’s Ultra phone making its way to global markets. Talking more about the specification side, there is no such confirmation revealed from Xiaomi about the global variant of this phone.

But, if we go by the leaks, we will get to the see specification kept similar to the Ultra phone launched in China. For the people who aren’t aware, this new Ultra phone was launched under the name Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

Talking more about this new Xiaomi 12S Ultra, the smartphone received a rave number of reviews. However, there were many such users who were impressed with the hardware within the phone. However, Xiaomi’s plan towards launching the phone to global markets comes out as a miracle for us all.

On the feature side, this new Xiaomi 12S Ultra sees a major upgrade in the camera department where we will see the phone coming with a massive 1-inch sensor which will be the latest new Sony IMX989 sensor which will be coupled with a Leica lens too.

On the front side, we will get to see the phone coming with a 6.73-inch E5-based AMOLED screen with the support for 1440p peak resolution, and also it will be supporting a faster refresh rate of up to 120Hz too.

There are more details that are already out! As it’s a flagship, we can expect it to come with flagship-level features too, with that being set, this smartphone will be seen coming with the latest new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC.

Also, you will see this phone coming with a faster RAM of up to 12Gb and also faster storage of up to 512GB in capacity. In the battery department, the smartphone comes with a 4,860mAh battery and also supports faster-wired charging of 67W and wireless charging of 50W too.