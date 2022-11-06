Apple iPhone 13 becomes Best Selling smartphone for Q3 in India

Since Apple started selling its Made in India iPhones in India, there has been a huge jump in sales numbers as Apple was able to cut down the pricing of their iPhones. One of the popular iPhone models, the iPhone 13 series has got the crown for being the best-selling smartphone in India for the third quarter, says the report analysis from CounterPoint Research.

This report from the analysis also claims that these new one-year iPhone models have reportedly also topped the overall shipment of smartphones within in Indian smartphone market. Here is everything we have got for you, do checkout to know more:

Apple iPhone 13 becomes the best-selling smartphone in India for Q3

Apple iPhone 13 series has now become the bestselling smartphone for the third quarter but this not only applied the third quarter infact, but we also have reports claiming that Apple has also topped the charts when it comes to selling premium smartphones as well. Here it’s been said that Apple has taken up the stake by 40% followed by Samsung flagship and OnePluis flagship sales.

Shipment details for smartphones in India

Talking about the shipment side, it’s been reported that the overall shipment of smartphones saw a huge decline of 11% YoY where a total of 54 Million units of shipment were recorded for the months between July and September.

The decline in the overall shipments has been caused due to a high base last and a lowered demand for entry-level smartphones back in Q3 of 2022. This low in demand has impacted almost every smartphone maker especially the budget range smartphone saw a huge impact.

Adding more details about this shipment, it’s been also reported that there has been an overall decline of up to 15% YOY, and also the feature smartphone shipment saw a huge decline of up to 24% which was due to the adverse macroeconomic conditions.

5G smartphone shipments in India

We have another report talking about the 5G smartphone shipments where it’s been said that the 5G smartphone has reportedly seen a huge spike even during the decline in the overall shipment of smartphones.

However, the 5G smartphone has seen a spike in shipments by 31% in total with a total of 32% shipments, this upgrade was seen due to increasing interest in upgrading to the new 5G smartphone.

We also have a statement coming out from the Senior Research Analyst of Counterpoint Research, Prachir Singh saying that soon we will get to see an increase in demand during the year-end sales.