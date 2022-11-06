Apple iPhone 14 Series discounts up to Rs. 7,000 on JioMart

Are you looking to buy a new iPhone 14 series? Then this might be a great time for you to go with this as now you got extra discounts of up to Rs. 7,000 on Jio Mart for this smartphone. With this offer, now you will be able to avail of discounts if you are an offline customer. Let’s take a deep look into what this Apple iPhone 14 Series.5

Discounts on Apple iPhone 14 Series on JioMart

If you are buying a new iPhone 14 smartphone then we would advise you to go with the JioMart platform instead of the e-commerce giant as this discount has only been availed on JioMart. To know more about this discount, here we have covered everything you should know and how can avail of such a massive discount on this smartphone.

This smartphone was launched for a price tag of Rs. 79,900 which can now be bought for a price tag of Rs. 72,900. Let’s now split the discount offers provided by JioMart.

Here JioMart is already providing a discount by default for a price tag of Rs. 2,000 where the pricing can go as low as Rs. 77,900.

Besides this pricing, you can avail of the extra discount of up to 5% in the form of cashback. However, this cashback discount is only liable if you are having HDFC Credit Card and use this card for transactions with this smartphone.

If you are looking to buy this smartphone on EMI transaction then we got good news, here you can also avail of such discounts for EMI Transactions on this smartphone.

To make it clear to you! If you are going with JioMart’s discount and also you are using the HDFC Credit Card then you can get this new iPhone 14 series smartphone for just Rs. 72,900.

To buy this smartphone you will have to visit the offline JioMart Stores as this offer has been only availed on offline stores, so it will be better to go and visit the nearest offline store.

What does the Apple iPhone 14 series feature?

Talking about the feature side in a glimpse, this new smartphone comes with a bigger 6.1-inch screen on the front side which will be a Super Retina XDR OLED screen.

This smartphone gets is power from an A15 Bionic chipset and will be running on iOS 16 out of the box. You will also get an upgraded camera here where you will be a 12MP main camera which is coupled with a 12MP TrueDepth Camera sensor as well.

As an add-on feature, Apple has added the new Action Mode through which you will be able to record smoother videos in 4K 30 FPS and also in 24 FPS.