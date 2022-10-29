Apple iPhone 13 series discounted in Amazon, Flipkart & Apple Store

If you are looking for a new flagship smartphone then here we have got you covered with everything you should know. The discounts have been announced within the Indian smartphone markets, where popular e-commerce giants including Amazon and Flipkart are providing the best discounts and also attractive exchange offers and bank offers on these previously launched Apple iPhone 13 series.

The new Apple iPhone 13 series has now been priced at the lowest price ever. Besides, e-commerce giants including Flipkart and Amazon, we also have massive discounts announced on Indian-based Apple stores as well. Let’s now take a deep look at the offer provided on the Apple iPhone 13 series.

Discounts on Apple iPhone 13 series in India

As we mentioned, we will be getting to see massive discounts being announced on the popular e-commerce giant including Apple Store, Flipkart, and Amazon as well. Let’s take a look at the offers on these mentioned platforms:

Discounts on Amazon

Starting with the Amazon discount, this Apple iPhone 13 series which comes with the base variant of 128GB of internal storage is now availed for a price tag of Rs. 66,900 which is after receiving a discount of Rs. 3,000.

Also, we will get a massive discount on exchanging your older smartphone with this new smartphone, here Amazon is providing discounts of up to Rs. 14,050. Besides, this you will also get specific bank offers.

Discounts on Flipkart

Jumping to the new e-commerce platform, this Apple iPhone 13 series with a base variant of 128GB of internal storage has been priced at the same price as Amazon which is Rs. 66,900.

Besides this discounted pricing, you can also avail extra discount by exchanging your older smartphone. Here you can avail of up to Rs. 18,500. Just like Amazon India, you will be getting many bank offers that will be providing you additional discounts on the smartphone and bring the price further down.

Discounts on Apple Store

If you are looking to buy a smartphone from the official Apple Store in India. This smartphone has now been priced at Rs. 69,900 on this platform. However, here you will be getting an additional discount if you have an older phone, let it be an Android smartphone or an iPhone smartphone, you can avail of an additional discount in the range of Rs. 2,200 all the way up to Rs. 58,730 which will be providing a great discount if you have an older good condition smartphone to exchange.