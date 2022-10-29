Apple iPhone 15 Pro to feature a solid looking volume buttons

After launching the new Apple iPhone 14 series this year, we already have reports coming out for their upcoming year’s flagship which is the new Apple iPhone 15 series. Many such leaks and rumors are floating around about this upcoming Apple iPhone 15 series which includes details about its specification design and more.

Currently, we have a major leak coming from a popular Apple tipster named Ming-Chi Kuo who has been known for credible leaks which so far have been true. According to the tipster this upcoming apple iPhone 15 series, where the

-end variant which will be the Apple iPhone 15 Pro as well as the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max will be featuring unique-looking sold-state power as well as volume buttons on the side of the smartphone.

After this leak was revealed, there have been many sources and tipsters who have been supporting this new leak coming into the internet. Let’s now take a deep look into what this Apple iPhone 15 Pro will be featuring:

Apple iPhone 15 Pro with solid Volume and Power Buttons

As we mentioned above, the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Pro will more likely feature a solid-looking volume as well as power buttons on its side, but there is a catch to it!

These new power and volume buttons do look like solid buttons but it gives hints about Apple’s plan towards bringing back its traditional and most beloved Touch ID sensor which was featured in the Apple iPhone 7 series and also it was used in the Apple iPhone SE 2022 smartphone.

Touch ID sensors on Apple iPhones used to be featured at the bottom of the smartphone and always used to cover up a massive portion downside which often spoils the screen to boy ration of the smartphone. Maybe, if Apple is planning to move its Touch ID sensor to a small form factor on the power button, it could be a great move to enhance security. Already such Fingerprint sensors are been used in Android smartphone which comes with LCD Panel and doesn’t support in-display fingerprint sensor.

Why does Apple doesn’t move to an in-display fingerprint sensor? This has been left unanswered for a long time! Already, some iPhones are shipping with an OLED panel that does have the capability to support an in-display fingerprint sensor, but it’s Apple, so they have their different plans!

We will have to wait and see what will Apple be planning for this upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Pro smartphone. We will be updating you with more details in the coming near future.