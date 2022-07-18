Apple iPhone 13 to be priced as low as Rs. 65,900 on Exchange offer

Are you looking for an upgrade to the latest Apple iPhone now, then this much be the right time for all you guys to go with, as now Apple‘s latest new iPhone 13 series will be sold for the lowest ever pricing which will be going as low as Rs. 65,900. Although, there is a catch to unveiling this offer. If you’re interested in the offer then yes, you’re in the right place as here we will be discussing more the discounts you can avail yourself with the latest iPhone.

Buy the latest Apple iPhone 13 series for Rs. 65,900

The latest offer for the iPhone has been confirmed by a premium Apple reseller named Invent Store and even e-commerce giant, Amazon India. Here with these two platforms, iPhones will be getting a price slash by Rs. 10,000 instantly which already brings down the iPhone 13 pricing to Rs. 69,900. Adding to this, you can also unveil an extra layer of discounts with the help of bank offers. Here you can use an HDFC credit card and Debit Card through which the iPhone 13 series will be getting an extra price discount by Rs. 4,000.

Talking more about the pricing of the iPhone 13 series, the smartphone has been priced for Rs. 79,900 in MRP, whereas you get the standard 13 series iPhone with 128GB of internal storage support. And as you purchase the smartphone and get an instant discount and even add an HDFC bank discount you can get this smartphone price as low as Rs. 65,900.

If you’re interested in other storage variants, you can also buy the iPhone 13 series coming with 256GB storage and also 512GB storage space which is getting a price cut of Rs. 8,910 and Rs. 5,901 respectively. This offer is valid on the Amazon India platform.

How to unveil an extra price cut?

This is the case where you can buy the latest iPhone 13 series on a price cut getting down to the lowest ever price. You can now add an extra discount by opting for exchange offers, where the sellers have promised to provide as much as Rs. 14,500 extra discounts on the smartphone. Although on Amazon you can get exchange rates up to Rs. 8,950.

There are certain terms and conditions

Before moving with the purchase of the smartphone, bank offers are only valid for Apple’s premium reseller centers, and even discounts going up to Rs. 14,500 is also applicable here. However, we would suggest you to go with the reseller’s store to take advantage of the discount. As a bonus, if you have an older iPhone then you will be getting a little higher and better exchange rates as compared to Android smartphones.