Samsung Unpacked Event on 10th August hinting for Galaxy Z Fold 4 launch

Korean giant, Samsung is coming with its new Unpacked Event for this year! This year, Samsung is hinting to unveil and bring the new refreshed models of foldables to the market. Although, there are many such leaks floating around about the foldable smartphone before its launch. Well, it’s quite known that Samsung’s new foldable is one of the most awaited smartphones of the year. However, here we have brought details you should know about the upcoming foldable and even Samsung says that they are expecting that their new foldables will be outperforming in sales compared to their predecessors.

Samsung foldable including Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z flip 4 to launch on the 24th of August

As per the latest leaked reports, it’s been said that by a leaker named evleaks who got the invite for the upcoming yearly event by Samsung, the Galaxy Unpacked event will be showing of the first glimpse of its upcoming foldable including Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.

Adding to that, he even mentions it clearly that the upcoming Unpacked event by Samsung has been scheduled for the 10th of August this year. However, this doesn’t bring any such new surprises to us considering the fact that the previous generation Foldable including the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 came last year on the 11th of August.

Pre Order details for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4

We have a report which hinted that Samsung will be starting placing its pre-orders of its upcoming foldable smartphone by Samsung on the 16th of August this year. Although, there are chances that the Korean giant may be opening the pre-order option for the foldable on the same day when the phone launched just as it happened with its predecessors.

We also have reports claiming that the foldable could make its way to launch on the 26th of August this year, and we speculate that this is even possible as last year’s Foldables’ was finally released on the 27th of August last year.

Are there any details leaked about the price?

As of now, there is no such leaks confirming the pricing of the foldable. However, we do feel that the pricing will be kept similar to the previous year’s flagship foldable.

All these were the leaks and speculations about the foldable we had so far. However, there is nothing much confirmed by Samsung about the launch yet. We will be updating you as things get officially confirmed by Samsung that stay tuned with us on TechStory to get more updates.