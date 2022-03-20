Apple iPhone 14 Pro Gold Edition leaked with pill-shaped display and more

The new iPhone 14 series is yet to be released. The internet, on the other hand, is already talking about future models. Almost every day, we hear new leaks about one of the models in this series.

Typically, the majority of these feature on the final models. So why can’t the fresh renderings provided by whistleblower @xleaks7 (David Kowalski) be included?

The renderings and video depict how the next iPhone 14 Pro will seem. We have no reason to doubt that the high-end model of the range would look like this based on the photographs that have been provided.

Here's my complete look of upcoming #Apple #iPhone14Pro in gorgeous gold color (renders + 4K video). Thanks to my old friends from Pigtou – https://t.co/iujf9ihsRc Enjoy guys! pic.twitter.com/GwiypVluUS — xleaks7 (David Kowalski) (@xleaks7) March 18, 2022

Will there be an Apple iPhone 14 Pro Gold Edition?

The look of the front panel, as shown in the renderings, is unquestionably the most significant enhancement of this iteration. Apple chose to modify the bangs notch that has been in use since the iPhone X this year.

The iPhone 14 series will have pill-shaped and punch-hole screen designs in the forthcoming generations. If the manufacturer wants to preserve both Face ID and a bigger viewing area, this appears to be the best approach at the time.

However, nothing else will make a significant difference in terms of look. As a result, the iPhone 14 Pro will have the same 6.1-inch LTPO OLED display as its predecessor, the iPhone 13 Pro. Furthermore, the bezels will be small and symmetrical on both sides.

The iPhone 14 Pro should have three camera lenses on the back. Though the camera specifications are yet unclear, we can see the standard flash and LDAR radar sensors.

The corporation will not be tampering with the keys or other features on the sides. As a result, the volume rocker, mute switch, and SIM card slot are located on the left, while the power button is located on the right. The Lightning interface and speaker holes are visible at the bottom.

In terms of speculated specifications, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is expected to include a 48MP main camera sensor. Furthermore, it is claimed that the smartphone will be powered by 8GB of RAM.

Other newly hypothesized elements include support for sophisticated satellite functions, albeit the chances of this happening are slim.

In terms of the series as a whole, the iPhone 14 series is stated to include four versions. It is expected to exclude the iPhone 14 small in favor of two regular iPhone 14 models and two iPhone 14 Pro variants.

According to researchers, the Pro versions would most likely have a twin punch-hole cutout design, and the normal ones will have a notch design.

Leaked renders for Apple iPhone 14 Pro

According to leaked renderings, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro will have small bezels on all sides and a dual punch-hole cutout. It looks to have the same back camera module as the iPhone 13 with multiple lenses.

There is also an Apple logo in the center. Moving on to the sides, the renderings indicate that the iPhone 14 Pro features a volume rocker, a SIM card tray, and an alert slider on the left edge, with simply the power button on the right. It looks to have a lightning port, a speaker grille, and a microphone at the bottom.

What else has been leaked online?

The upcoming iPhone 14 (codenamed D27 and D28) will be available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes, according to several reports. Simultaneously, the iPhone 12 and the 5.4-inch iPhone mini will be phased out.

Furthermore, the top-tier iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max (codenamed D73 and D74) are expected to feature somewhat higher resolutions than the existing 13 Pro and Pro Max.

According to 9to5Mac, the next-generation iPhone 14 will feature two variants based on the A15 processor, while the other two will have a totally new chip. It’s worth mentioning that Apple offers various variations on the A15 processor.

When will Apple iPhone 14 series launch?

As in common practice, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 range around September or October of this year.

