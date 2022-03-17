Apple iPhone 14 Pro renders leaked online showing “Hole+Pill” display cutout

It was rumored earlier this year that Apple is finally considering fixing the notorious Face ID notch with a new ‘hole + pill’ design for the iPhone 14 Pro versions this year. Now, a number of rumored iPhone 14 Pro renders featuring these distinctive punch-hole cuts have surfaced online, providing a sneak peek at the upcoming upgrades.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro New Renders shows Hole+Pill display cutout

According to 91Mobiles, which cites industry insiders, CAD renderings of the iPhone 14 Pro with the punch-hole display have surfaced. These renderings, which show different viewpoints of the smartphone, are apparently based on leaked manufacturing CAD images.

Interestingly, the iPhone 14 Pro’s front view reveals the whole display as well as the “hole+ pill” cuts for the Face ID sensors and the selfie camera at the top. It appears to be identical to the renderings we saw earlier this year.

The device’s rear, on the other hand, resembles the current iPhone 13 Pro models, with a square-shaped camera module and three large camera housings. However, prior speculations suggested that the back panel might be upgraded as well. The renderings may be seen in the image below.

Nevertheless, reputed tipper Max Weinbach recently turned to Twitter to confirm that the iPhone 14 Pro’s “pill + hole” design is “legit.” You may see the tweet directly below.

Yeah so that pill and hole on iPhone 14 Pro is legit — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) March 16, 2022

With so many rumours indicating a change in display design for the iPhone 14 Pro, we may finally say goodbye to the current iPhones’ iconic bathtub-shaped notch.

It is worth noting, however, that the lower-end iPhone 14 and 14 Max may include the same notch as the curumorsodels rather than the hole and pill cuts. There is a likelihood that Apple will remove the notch entirely by 2023.

Apple iPhone 14 Series Specifications

Aside from the significant shift in display design, the iPhone 14 Pro versions are said to be the first iPhones to include a 48MP camera. Furthermore, according to a recent rumor from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, only the Pro and Pro Max editions of the next iPhone 14 series would be equipped with Apple’s future A16 processor.

The lower-end versions will use the A15 Bionic SoC from last year. However, all iPhone 14 versions are likely to include a 120Hz ProMotion display this year.

This year’s iPhone 14 series is also likely to have additional camera enhancements (perhaps including a periscopic lens), battery improvements, and other features.

Also Read: