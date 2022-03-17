Google confirms IO 2022 event for 11th May and 12th May for this year

Google has now announced the dates for this year’s Google I/O developer conference. The event will begin on May 11 and last through May 12. This news comes after Google published a four-part jigsaw for us to complete in order to determine the dates for this year’s I/O.

Google has even announced that this year’s I/O event would be broadcast live from the Shoreline Amphitheater. The majority of the event will take place online, with part of it perhaps being live-streamed from the venue. So, let’s get into the specifics.

Google I/O slated for 11th May and 12th May this year

To unveil the dates of this year’s Google I/O event, Google first posted a four-part SVD puzzle. Although fans on Twitter may have solved the mystery, Sundar Pichai afterward took to Twitter to announce the dates and location of the Google I/O 2022 conference.

As shown in a statement sent to The Verge, “this year’s event will be televised in front of a small live audience le I/O Event to start from 11th May this year, and is fully free and available to everyone online.” According to Google, this audience is confined to “mainly Googlers as well as select partners.” Check out Pichai’s tweet, which is posted below.

We'll be back live from Shoreline Amphitheatre for this year's #GoogleIO! Join us online May 11-12 https://t.co/KgNKbaLeym pic.twitter.com/NUodJb7UCi — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 16, 2022

Google’s annual I/O puzzle is indeed available on the I/O website, as is the countdown clock, which may be linked to the puzzle.

Google has already released the first Android 13 Developer Preview, thus we anticipate that I/O will be mostly focused on Android 13. Google I/O is also when Google announces new features to Google products like Assistant, Search, and Maps, so we may anticipate more of the same.

What else do we know about the Google I/O Event?

As previously stated, Google I/O 2022 will be a two-day virtual event that will be free to watch online. It will continue to take place at the Shoreline Amphitheatre, as it did before COVID-19.

This year’s event keynote would also have a modest in-person audience. The tweet additionally provides a link towards the event’s own website, that either features a new unique live countdown meter or discloses further details about the event.

The event’s live countdown-timer displays the number of days, hours, and minutes till the event goes live, and it is a very Google-like timer that plays a jingle alongside the ticker. Users can also register using their Google developer profile to obtain the “I/O 2022 Attendee” badge, which is added to the developer profile.

In terms of announcements, Google typically announces all of the most recent technologies, ranging from smartphone features to IoT tech developments, on which it is currently working at Google I/O events.

The event will most likely contain information about Android 13, as well as the release of the first beta build. At this year’s event, we may also anticipate the tech giant to announce its first wristwatch, the Pixel Watch, as well as the budget-friendly Pixel 6a.

Aside from these, we anticipate the business announcing new features and services for Google Assistant, Google Maps, Chrome, and other products. More information on the Google I/O 2022 event is expected to emerge before May 11.

