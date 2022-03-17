Samsung CEO comes out to apologize for app throttling issue in Galaxy S22 series

While speaking at the company’s annual shareholders meeting, Samsung CEO Jong-Hee Han publicly apologized to consumers for the Game Optimizations Service app throttling controversy. The CEO conceded that the South Korean electronics conglomerate did not value consumer complaints, but said that Samsung will pay more attention to user feedback in the future to avoid such problems.

Samsung was embroiled in a new controversy allegedly intentionally slowing app performance on several of its phones, including the new Galaxy S22 Series flagships.

The business has blamed the performance slowness on the Game Optimizing Service (GOS), which comes pre-installed on select phones.

The program allows users to fine-tune system performance while gaming and promises to decrease and optimize heat generation in order to improve battery life.

But however, the service ends up limiting non-game apps, resulting in a considerable loss in performance. Additionally, users are not given the opportunity to deactivate the app’s behavior.

The service was discovered to limit the performance of over 10,000 applications. The service was also discovered to exclude benchmarking applications like Geekbench from throttling.

As a result, Geekbench has to remove the past four Galaxy S flagship generations, as well as the Galaxy Tab S8 Series, from the platform.

A Korean YouTuber shared a video of 3DMark benchmark tests performed on his Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra while the service was turned on, revealing a considerable variation in scores.

With the service turned off, the phone scored 2,618 points and an average FPS of 15.7, whereas with the service turned on, it managed 1,141 points and an average FPS of 6.8.

Previously, Samsung made an official statement on the Members app in Korea, indicating that the service optimized CPU and GPU performance on the Galaxy S22 Series phones to reduce heating during extended games.

It is releasing a software update for the Galaxy S22 Series in South Korea, which will remove GPU and CPU constraints caused by the service. A similar upgrade is anticipated to be released for previous Galaxy S flagships and tablets.

