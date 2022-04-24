Apple iPhone 14 Pro speculated to feature a ’72MP Camera System’

Whether you want to upgrade or simply don’t care about the new iPhone, the wheels keep moving in Cupertino, as well as China and India, where your iPhone is manufactured. And, in keeping with the latest Android trends, Apple is getting ready for the next round of camera-focused iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models this year.

Whereas the camera was the emphasis of last year’s iPhone 13 Pro, as was the jaw-dropping battery life on the iPhone 13 Pro Max, this year is shaping up to be a bit different for Apple.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Series with 72MP Camera System

While a camera resolution increase isn’t exactly remarkable in the Android world, it’s a long-awaited upgrade for Apple and its consumers.

As we’ve previously highlighted in a number of news stories and opinion pieces, this year’s iPhone 14 Pro will have the first camera resolution improvement since the iPhone 6S (2015), when Apple switched from an 8MP camera to a 12MP sensor, mostly because the iPhone 6S could shoot 4K movies.

Whether it’s déjà vu or not, Apple will transition to a 72 MP primary camera on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in 2022, giving the iPhone the potential to take 8K films while also utilizing pixel-binning and eventually producing material that can be seen with Apple’s VR gear.

No periscope lens with Apple iPhone 14 Series

While there’s no reason why the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max couldn’t have a Pixel 6 Pro-style periscope zoom camera, there’s a practical rationale for Apple’s choice to remove this camera, and it’s so Apple.

Basically, giving the iPhone 14 Pro series another 48MP essential camera, a pristine periscope focal point for long-range zoom, and a superior super wide-point shooter sounds unimaginable, and this could without much of a stretch put the iPhone 14 Pro in front of the Pixel 6 Pro and, surprisingly, the Galaxy S22 Ultra as far as by and large camera bundle (given Apple’s huge lead in video quality).

Nevertheless, all of this might lead to an unimpressive iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max camera feat in 2023, which Apple is attempting to prevent. As we mentioned before, the camera appears to be the key differentiating feature between phones nowadays.

That’s one of the reasons Cupertino ditched the “S” iPhone update, especially in the face of increasingly progressive Android phones that pushed Apple to boost its game and provide faster hardware upgrades.

Yes, Apple likes to spread out its exciting new features, which is why insiders are now informing us that the iPhone 15 Pro will certainly include a periscope zoom lens. In a future piece, we aim to analyze exactly what this camera would look like and if Apple might need to equip the iPhone 15 Pro with four rear cameras instead of three.

