Apple iPhone 14 Pro to feature an improved Ultra-wide Angle Sensor

There has been a lot of hype floating around about the upcoming new iPhone 14 models, and already there is a lot of hype floating around about this upcoming new iPhone. We have already covered a lot of new articles which cover every detail about these new upcoming iPhones.

Adding more details to these leaks, it’s been expected that this new iPhone 14 Pro will also feature a new improved Ultra Wide Angle Sensor too. With this sort of upgrade, you will see an improvement in taking better Ultra wide angle as well as low low light shots. To know more here is everything we have:

Upcoming Apple iPhone 14 Pro to feature a new Ultra Wide Angle Sensor

Apple appears to be packing a lot of new technology into the iPhone 14 Pro series. While the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are almost certain to include the new A16 Bionic chipset with a better display, another report suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro will also get a better than ever ultra wide-angle camera.

The iPhone 14 Pro’s Ultra Wide Point camera is claimed to feature a larger pixel size, which could boost up in taking better low-light shots.

With this new sensor, the iPhone 14 Pro will be able to perform well in most lighting circumstances and will also be able to deliver crisp images with less low light noise which is quite among all the other standard cameras.

Apple’s current flagship phones, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, include a very wide-angle lens with a 1.0m (micrometer) pixel size.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 Pro will feature a 45 percent larger ultra-wide point focal point, proposing a pixel size of 1.45m (micrometer).

[Analysis] Minebea與大立光為iPhone 14 Pro超廣角相機VCM規格升級與Pro機種出貨比重增加的贏家 / Minebea and Largan are the winners of the iPhone 14 Pro ultra-wide camera VCM spec upgrade and the increase in Pro model shipments @mingchikuo https://t.co/e29T2wJUDT — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 30, 2022

The focus point of the iPhone 14 Pro has been upgraded in addition to the extra wide point. According to some reports, the iPhone 14 Pro will be the first Apple device to include a 48MP essential (wide-angle) camera with an aperture of f/1.8 and support for up to 8K video recording capacity.

When combined with the A16 Bionic processor, the upgraded camera sensors should provide better photography capabilities on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. According to the press announcement, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may also support astrophotography, similar to the Google Pixel series.

While the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are anticipated, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max is expected to include a twin camera setup, similar to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 small. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will sport a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP ultra wide-angle lens.