Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate is speculated to launch on the 19th of September

Chinese smartphone maker, Asus was in the headlines by launching its new refreshed lineup of new Asus ROG Phones and also the Chinese maker has refreshed its new Zenfone series for this year where we got to see the latest new Zenfone 9 series smartphones from Asus.

Although, all these new phones have always been quite popular and always been in demand in the market.

However, it seems like Asus is gearing up with new smartphone models where it has included its new Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate (It’s a pretty lengthy name for a smartphone). Yet again, Asus has not compromised with the quality as well as the hardware features of this new smartphone by Asus.

There are a lot of new features expected for this smartphone which include it coming with the latest new Dimensity chipset, a bigger battery as well as a new improved display too.

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate – Leaked Features

There have been a lot of new features expected with this new Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate smartphone. However, Asus has been among the smartphone makers who always stick to providing all-rounder smartphones with their new flagship-level specifications.

Previously, we got to see Asus ROG Phone 6 featuring the latest new chipset by Qualcomm which is the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Although, if we go by leaks, it’s been said that this new smartphone will be shipping with the new MediaTek chipset which will be a Dimensity 9000+SoC.

If we compare this with Qualcomm’s flagship chipset, this new Dimensity chipset is quite more powerful and efficient compared to Snapdragon SoC. According to a new alleged leak, this new MediaTek processor has yielded an AnTuTu score of 11,46,594 points.

The ROG Phone 6 is entering its ULTIMATE form!

Powered by MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9000+ CPU for peak performance 💪 ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, coming September 19. Save the date 👉 https://t.co/a6j55Te4Kq#ROG #ROGPhone6DUltimate pic.twitter.com/gDJcdBoya6 — ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) August 29, 2022

Adding more details about the specification side of this phone, it’s been said that this new phone will be coming with a new and bigger immersive 6.78-inch display which is also an AMOLED panel. This new panel comes with the support of a faster 165Hz refresh rate and also supports a peak resolution of FHD+.

Talking more about the battery capabilities, if we go with the leaks coming out from Chinese 3C certification, it’s been expected that this new phone will be featuring a bigger 6,000 mAh battery and also will be supporting a faster 65W wired charging support too.

Also, we have a lot of new rumors which speculate the internals of this new smartphone, here we will see the latest new and faster 18GB of faster RAM and also a faster 512GB of internal storage too.