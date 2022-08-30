Apple iPhone 14 series to feature a faster 30W charging support

There has been a lot of hype floating around about the upcoming new flagship phone by Apple which will be the new iPhone 14 series.

There has been a lot of hype floating around this new iPhone coming from Apple. Since the launch is also nearing and there are many users who have shown their excitement about launching this phone.

However, we have already speculated on the specification and features and also the design side of this upcoming new phone by Apple. We have already covered a lot of articles on TechStory about this iPhone, you can have a look at all these articles here. As of now, let’s not talk about the chagrin support this new iPhone will get:

Apple iPhone 14 to feature faster 30W charging

Just back in March this year, one of the popularly known Apple analysts named Ming-Chi Kuo speculated that this new iPhone will be featuring a faster 30W charger which is actually a great improvement in the entire iPhone lineup as it only used to come with a 15W charging all these times.

Reports also say that this new iPhone will be coming with a 30W Gan charge charger and also a new report coming from another popular Apple leakster, DuanRui claimed that there is an unnamed brand who is working towards the supply of this new 30W chargers for quality check of this new iPhone. However, this fast charging technology will only be subjected to the iPhone 14 Pro models.

There is yet another popular leakster named Kioriku who have had claimed that the pro models of the iPhone 14 series include two variants including the regular Pro model and also a Pro Max variant that will be coming with the support for this new 30W fast charging support onboard.

According to reports, these iPhones will be charging for 30W when the battery charging is near 0% and as the phone gets charged up the output Watts of the charger drips down to 27-25W, and this is how the charging dip works.

Previous year pro models including the iPhone 13 Pro and also an iPhone 13 Pro Max came with the support for 23W and 27W respectively. Considering this, for this year Apple has introduced a slight upgrade on the charging capability.

Adding more details to this, we also speculated that this new Apple 30W GaN charger will be included within the box of this new iPhone 14 as well as iPhone 14 Max models. However, we don’t think that Apple will be ditching its lightning port support for this year’s iPhone.