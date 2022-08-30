Apple Watch Pro featuring 47mm flat screen expected to launch

Since the new launch event for Apple which is the Far out launch event is said to launch its new range of iPhones the new iPhone 14 series as well as its new Watch series which is the new Watch Series 8.

Unlike Apple going with its traditional which includes Apple launching two different sets of iPhones and then Watches with different variants including a regular and GPS, this time we will see Apple launch these new iPhones with four different models, and also we will see different variants of this new Watch Series 8 but in fact, Apple will also add a new smartwatch to its lineup which will be the newer Apple Watch Pro.

There have been many such leaks floating around the world on the internet which say that this Apple Watch Pro will be a newer yet durable version of the new watch coming from Apple.

However, these details are just leaked by popular Apple tipsters but not yet confirmed by Apple. But we have leaks claiming that this new Watch Pro and also we will see other smartwatch variants including an Apple Watch Extreme and Apple Watch Sport model too. Let’s not have a look at the new Apple Watch Pro models.

Apple Watch Pro is expected to launch soon

If we go by the reports coming from a popular Japenese based publication, Mac Otakara, it’s been speculated that the Cupertino giant will probably launch this new smartwatch coming with a new design language.

Adding more details about the smartwatch, it’s been also said that this new Watch Pro will be coming with a bigger dial size of 47mm and will feature a flat screen on the front. Also, we have reports claiming that this new smartwatch will be coming with a rugged type design and the screen will be housed in a newer metal casing.

This will offer this new Apple watch a fresh design because the previous year’s new Apple Watch had curved screens, but Apple will now settle for a flat screen instead. We also have reports claiming that this new Apple Watch Pro will be one of the variants of its upcoming Watch Series 8.

According to reports from many other media, this new Watch Pro model will be an excellent fit for consumers who want a wristwatch for their fitness usage as well as people who will be utilizing this smartwatch for rough use.

Talking more about the specification side, it’s been also speculated this new smartwatch will be coming with the support for satellite connectivity which is also expected to be featured in iPhone 14 modes too.