Product Names of the upcoming Apple mixed reality headset leaked

As of now, it brings no surprise that Apple is already working towards the mixed reality world. Many such reports are floating around about this new headset which claims about its development to the expected release date and everything.

Previously, we reported that Apple will be bringing an AR-based headset but now with the latest leaks we speculate that Apple will be introducing a completely new concept which will be called MR. To know more about this new headset, let’s have a look at this:

Apple working on an MR headset

Let’s now talk about the new headset, as we mentioned, Apple will be working on a new concept which includes its new headset coming with MR which is a mixture of both AR as well as VR which stands for Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality. However, its debut has been speculated to happen way later than it was expected.

Now, the Cupertino giant was seen trademarking this new headset with their new product names being mentioned. However, this trademark filing by the giant gives us a clear glimpse of what Apple will name its upcoming new headset.

If we go by the reports from Bloomberg, it’s been said that Apple will be making its first-generation attempt towards making MR a reality with help of its new realityOS which has been duly developed by Apple engineers.

For the people who aren’t aware, this new realityOS is Apple’s new operating system for the headset which will help you towards gaining that MR-level experience.

Talking more about the feature side, it’s been said that this new headset will be coming for two different models which include a standard as well as a new Pro variant. Also, inside the headset, you will find a newly developed headset processor which will be called the Reality processor which is a snappier variant of this new M2 chipset.

Apple trademarks its new headset hinting at its product name

This report comes out again from Bloomberg where it was said that Apple reportedly trademarked this new product with the IP authorities around the world and this will specifically also includes countries like the US, Canada, EU, Australia, and New Zealand.

However, these applications appear to have been submitted by shell corporations such as Corporation Trust Co. or legal firms including big names like Simpson Griers.

Talking more about this new headset, it’s been said that Apple has trademarked this product in order to keep it as its liable entity. However, we will be updating you with more and more details about the headset in the coming days.