Apple iPhone 14 series to feature a ‘Gold Color Edition’

The Apple iPhone 14 series is only a few months away, and leaksters are doing an excellent job of obtaining information regarding the range. The design, camera, processor, and pricing of the premium iPhone 14 series are currently making their way across every social media network ahead of the formal launch.

Apple iPhone 14 Gold Color Edition

According to a recent source, the Cupertino tech giant’s forthcoming flagship smartphone series would be available in a variety of colors. According to the source, the iPhone 14 series devices would be available in a new gold color called Gold. It was previously reported that the iPhone 14 series would include Purple-colored iPhones.

Secondly, it appears that the iPhone 14 Pro will be available in Gold, Purple, Silver, and Graphite color choices, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will be available in Purple, Red, Blue, White, and Black.

According to a Weibo article, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may include a hole for the front camera sensor and Face ID sensor; however, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will retain their standard notch design. In addition, the iPhone 14 Pro variants are expected to include a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera as well as the A16 Bionic processor.

What else do we know about Apple iPhone 14 Series?

Apple is continuing to work on adding satellite connectivity features to the iPhone, which might be ready for the iPhone 14 series this year. It was rumored back in 2021 that the Apple iPhone 13 will contain a low-earth-orbit (LEO) satellite communication mode, allowing users to send messages and make phone calls even when no signals were available.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are rumored to have a larger profile and a better camera module to handle the additional internals.

The Apple iPhone 14 will cost $799, identical to the iPhone 13, while the iPhone 14 Max will cost around $899, replacing the less expensive iPhone 13 Mini, which launched at $699.

Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will set you back $1,199.

The Apple iPhone 14 will cost $799, identical to the iPhone 13, while the iPhone 14 Max will cost around $899, replacing the less expensive iPhone 13 Mini, which launched at $699. Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s pricing has been speculated to lie at around $1,199.

