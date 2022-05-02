Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to feature ‘Pill-Shaped Design’

The Apple iPhone 14 series is the buzz of the town, despite the fact that the planned release date is still months away. This time, Apple is expected to forego the Mini model in favor of a new Max model, while keeping the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max variations. The most recent report discusses the likely design of the Pro and Pro Max models.

New Pill Shaped Design

So far, the iPhone notch has been a big source of contention. While Android phones already have punch-hole cuts, Apple has stuck with the fairly unappealing notch. With the iPhone 14 series, this may begin to alter. The probable display designs for the iPhone 14 series have been disclosed by a tipster.

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are seen here with a pill-shaped cutout and a dedicated punch-hole notch for the FaceID sensor. On Twitter, tipster @SaranByte revealed the design of the rumored iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max versions. These two gadgets appear to keep the notch but in a much smaller size.

🚨 NEW VIDEO 🚨 iPhone 14 – NEW TIDBITS! Hope you enjoy it peeps + feel free to RT!https://t.co/psi7aD980Z — Saran (@SaranByte) April 29, 2022

In addition, the insider provided the display measurements of the next iPhone 14 series. According to the source, the iPhone 14 will have a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 14 Max would have a 6.7-inch display. The screens on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch, respectively.

Launch Details for Apple iPhone 14 Series

According to reports, the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will receive far more enhancements than the Max and basic versions. For starters, an improved OLED panel and heavier chassis are expected to be reserved for Pro versions exclusively.

Furthermore, the enhanced 48MP camera system is believed to be available exclusively on the Pro and Pro max variants, while the rest will keep the 12MP cameras.

More notably, speculations indicate that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will only be equipped with the A16 Bionic CPU. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, on the other hand, will keep the old-generation A15 Bionic chip. However, for the time being, they are only rumors. It’s better to wait until the formal debut, which is scheduled for September.

