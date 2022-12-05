Apple iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS saves a life in Alaska

In September of this year, the Cupertino juggernaut unveiled its new Apple iPhone 14 series smartphone. Certainly, following its release, the smartphone was in the news. The new features it developed was one of the main factors in it becoming newsworthy.

The list of features includes a redesign, an improved camera, and internal specifications, but one aspect that left Apple fans in a state of shock was how the company had elevated its SOS emergency call feature.

Of course, every smartphone has an SOS call capability, but can it truly help you out when you need it most? Apple has provided a fairly persuasive response to the question, and they now have evidence that their new SOS technology is genuinely effective at saving lives.

The folks who have been in love with technology and now get to see how technology has been contributing to saving prior lives would undoubtedly be grinning at this.

Speaking of the life-saving incident, it was recently reported that an Alaskan Apple iPhone 14 user was in danger of losing his life, but thanks to the new SOS feature in this cutting-edge piece of technology, the man’s life was actually saved! What we do know is this:

Apple iPhone 14 responsible to save the life of a man in Alaska

For those who are unaware of the innovative innovation that helped save a life! We saw Apple providing support for the Emergency SOS function, which primarily uses satellite technology, with the release of the new Apple iPhone 14 series to the general public.

Even in areas without phone towers, satellite connection will provide you an advantage when making SOS emergency calls. Since the satellite can see everything on the planet, it will be simpler for it to find you and guide you toward receiving assistance from the authorities in charge of the rescue mission.

Similar to this, an SOS call was just received by an Alaska State Trooper on December 1, 2022, at about 2:00 am from a male. The individual was described as riding a snow machine between Noorvik and Kotzebue in the message.

The man apparently got lost on the route to his destination and became trapped. After that, he used his brand-new iPhone to contact the authorities through SOS. Despite the wintry weather, the satellite was still able to find the phone and place a call to the SOS number.

Four volunteers joined the team to help locate the man in accordance with his GPS coordinates after the northwest Arctic Borough Search and Rescue Coordinators and the search and rescue teams for the area received the SOS call. Additionally, they found the man in time and were able to save him.