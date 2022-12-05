Musk criticize Trump, saying Constitution is the greater than any president 

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Sunday exclaimed on the Twitter platform that the U.S. Constitution is greater than any President.

Elon Musk sided with the White House in condemning former US President Donald Trump after he called to terminate some parts of the US Constitution after the release of “Twitter files” on Friday.

Trump claimed that the files revealed evidence of “fraud and deception” in the 2020 election and that wiping out parts of the constitution would deal with it.

“So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?” Trump said on social media.

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” he continued. “Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”

The White House reacted to Trump, saying the Constitution is a “sacrosanct document” that has secured that sovereignty and the rule of law have survived for the past 200 years.

On Sunday, Musk commented on the matter by saying, “The Constitution is greater than any President,” he said. “End of story.”

The new owner of Twitter has been vocal lately on the significance of unrestricted and free speech.

Earlier, Elon suspended Kanye West a.k.a Ye’s Twitter account after he shared an antisemitic picture on the platform inflicting emotional abuse on the Jewish community.

However, it is still unclear how long his account is going to be banned as Elon previously stated permanent bans will be rare on the platform under his supervision.

Also to add, Donald Trump’s Twitter account was recently restored by the new CEO of the company. Before that, he was immensely active in his platform named Truth Social.

The new CEO, Elon musk restored Donald Trump’s account soon after its acquisition because he believed it was unnecessary and useless.

Twitter’s history so far is nothing much but layoffs and layoffs. Elon Musk after his acquisition of the platform for over $44 billion has pretty much changed where workers are working hard to impress the new CEO and not be a part of the lay off session.