Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro will be priced higher

It’s not been too long since we got to see the Cupertino giant launching the new flagship iPhone, the iPhone 14 series. However, after launching the iPhone 14, we already have a lot of fans who have eagerly waited for the new iPhone 15 series launch.

Well, the iPhone 14 series saw a massive improvement in the hardware specification as well as in the software specification too. But, this leaves us with a curiosity about what we will get to see with the upcoming iPhone 15 series.

Although there is one whole year left to see this iPhone 15 series make its way to launch, we already have updates or possible leaks which claim what we will see for this upcoming phone.

Besides, the specification side, we also have updates claiming that the as the specification will see a major upgrade, we might also see this smartphone will get a price hike like never before. Let’s have a look at it:

Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro to get price hike now

As per reports, the pricing for the Apple iPhone 15 as well as the iPhone 15 Pro will be coming with a price hike in the coming year.

As per reports, the smartphone will be getting a price hike in the range of $50 to $100. However, we will be updating you with more updates in the coming time as things get confirmed.

What will Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro feature?

When it comes to the features of the Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro smartphones, it has been stated that we will see these smartphones with a wide variety of specifications on board.

It has been stated that the smartphone would have a larger screen, with the standard Phone having a screen size of 6.4 inches and the Pro version having a larger screen of roughly 6.7 inches in size.

If we move to the chipset side, probably we will get to see this smartphone get an upgrade on the chipset side with an A17 Bionic SoC. However, only the Pro variant will be coming with this new chipset and on the other hand, the regular iPhone 15 will be featuring the older chipset but with an improved frequency.

On the camera side, the improvement will be only applied to the Ultra variant only. As per reports, the Ultra variant will be coming with a dedicated periscope lens. But, the regular and Pro variant will be settling with the same sensors.

Also, the smartphone will be featuring faster charging and probably we will get to see the support for the MagSafe charger as well.