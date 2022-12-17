The FTX collapse cost users their money and savings. Billions of dollars in wealth were lost because of the mismanagement of customer funds by the FTX exchange and Alameda research. This led to a class action suit by users demanding their funds back. So, now the FTX victims might get $1 million from SBF’s funding of the Democrats. This decision was made by the Democratic National Committee (DNC), the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC).

FTX victims getting $1 million

One of the spokespersons from the DNC said that they are setting funds aside to return almost $815,000 in funds to users. Similarly, the other two committees, DCCC and DSCC, are setting aside $250,000 and $103,000, respectively, for users. Sam Bankman Fried was a major donor to the political parties. This shows why he was flying under the radar for so long. His political connections and donations got him so far, but considering how big he messed up now, that wasn’t of much help.

Sam Bankman Fried was so involved with politicians that he admitted in his podcast that he planned to spend up to $1 billion to influence elections in 2024. But now he is broke, so we do not have to worry about that. Many parties also refused to comment on their relations with FTX and SBF.

Even Biden got donations from SBF during his presidential campaigns, which were around $5 million. It was also the second-largest donation by a CEO. So, considering all these, a measly sum of $1 million going back to the user doesn’t seem a lot.

SBF is at risk

Sam Bankman Fried is currently in the Bahamas after being arrested by the authorities there. Many people are speculating that he would be at risk when he comes to the US because of his connections with politicians. He might also end up like Epstein, who mysteriously died in jail. So, before it comes to all that, it’s better he actually discloses what happened with FTX. The users deserve to know what happened to their funds.

What are your thoughts as democrats say that FTX victims might get $1 million back? And do you think this is any good? Let us know in the comments below. And if you found our content informative, share it with your family and friends.

Also Read: FTX employees paid Michigan senator to get favourable crypto laws.