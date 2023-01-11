Apple iPhone 15 hints to feature ‘USB-C Port’ & Dynamic Island to all the models

It hasn’t been long since we’ve seen the iPhone 14 series make its debut. However, many users have already begun to speculate about what the Apple iPhone 15 may have.

Given that Apple iPhones are the most anticipated smartphone every year, this must not be a new thing to know.

Leaving everything else aside, Apple has been working on releasing its next and fresh iPhone, the iPhone 15 series, in 2023. Even if the release date is too far away, September is still 8 months away! There have already been a few leaks regarding what this smartphone may have. Look at it this way:

Apple iPhone 15 series – Leaks and Rumors

In terms of the newest, it was reported by Mark Gurman, a prominent and trustworthy Apple tipper.

USB-C Port

According to Mark Gurman’s sources, Apple’s iPhone 15 series will take another step forward in terms of design and hardware.

The most anticipated hardware update was on the port side, where it was announced that Apple will finally include a dedicated USB-C connector.

But why would Apple do such a thing? If you’ve been following the news, you’ll know that the EU union just declared legislation requiring all products, including smartphones, to contain a globally approved USB-C connector. The deadline has also been set for December 2024.

As a result of this regulation, Apple had no choice but to abandon its lighting port in favor of a USB-C connector.

As you may have seen, Apple has already begun its shift to USB-C ports, with the latest iPad models not arriving with solely a USB-C connector.

Dynamic Island

Another rumor from the informant was that the next iPhones, and indeed all iPhone models, will include the Dynamic Island notch.

Only the Pro versions of the 2022 iPhones had Dynamic Island, while the rest of the non-pro devices had the same notch. However, the iPhone 15 series will finally do away with the chunky notch.

When will Apple iPhone 15 production start?

Just to let you know! Apple iPhone is one of the phones that is highly demanded every year, so to meet the demand, Apple must begin production of these iPhones a few months before the launch, and we will get more leaks that will most likely come out during production, as you can say if the phone is going through production, it is going to be the final product, isn’t it? In terms of production, Apple may begin manufacturing its next iPhone in the middle of 2023.