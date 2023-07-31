Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Leaks – USB-C, A17 Chip and more

Cupertino giant, Apple has been gearing up for the launch of its new flagship models for the year including the new Apple iPhone 15 series where we will be getting the new iPhone 15 models and iPhone 15 Pro models too.

While many leaks and rumors are floating around the new Apple iPhone 15 models, specifically we have new leaks on the Apple iPhone 15 Pro models where there are huge speculations on the pricing as well as specification side which includes it coming with a USB-C port and A16 Bionic SoC and more.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Models – Leaks and Rumors

Talking more about the Apple iPhone 5 Pro models, many rumors are floating around.

However, we have some new leaks where it’s been said that the new Pro model iPhone 15 will be coming with an even bigger camera sensor and also Apple is going to finally say goodbye to its lightning port and well the new USB-C port.

This is not all! Infact, the new iPhone 15 Pro models will be getting the power from its new most powerful SoC, the A17 Bionic chipset.

With the new chipset, the Pro models will be able to last longer with improved battery efficiency and power too. However, the non-pro models will not be coming with the new chipset but infact, the non-pro iPhones will be powered with A16 SoC to keep the cost reasonable.

Also, we have another good leak to bring smiles to your faces where it’s been expected that the new Apple iPhone 15 models including the non-pro as well as pro models will be coming with a Dynamic Island display.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Models – Leaked Pricing

Talking about the pricing side, the new Apple iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be a little bit pricy over the Apple iPhone 14 Pro models.

As per reports, the new Apple iPhone 15 Pro models will be around $100 costlier than the Pro models from the previous year, whereas the top end, iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to be even more expensive which is projected to be around $100 – $200.

Will there be an Apple iPhone 15 Ultra?

Previously we have reports that claimed Apple may add another new variant to the existing pro models after the iPhone 15 Pro Max models which will be called as Apple iPhone 15 Ultra.

If you are wondering if there is any Apple iPhone 15 Ultra phone coming out? To make things clear to you, no such confirmed rumors are claiming that the Apple iPhone 15 models will have an Ultra variant.

As of now, strong rumors suggest that Apple is only settling with a total of four models which includes two non pro models and two pro models which specifically include Pro and Pro Max. As of now, the Cupertino giant is not giving any space to the Ultra variant.

Conclusion

The new Apple iPhone 15 Pro versions will astound you! The Cupertino powerhouse is almost ready to unveil its much awaited flagship lineup, and the leaks and speculations hint at several interesting enhancements that are likely to impress.

A cutting-edge Dynamic Island display, which promises an immersive and visually appealing experience, is believed to be included across the whole iPhone 15 series.

Mark your calendars and get ready to see the Apple iPhone 15 Pro versions unveiled. These smartphones are sure to revolutionize the game thanks to their amazing specs and alluring price range.

The iPhone 15 Pro variants are undoubtedly worth the wait if you’re searching for a smartphone that provides top-notch performance and cutting-edge technology. Prepare yourself to experience the smartphones of the future with Apple’s newest flagship lineup!

