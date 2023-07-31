Samsung Galaxy S24: Titanium Frame and Exciting Upgrades Await!

Korean-based giant, Samsung has been in the top headlines where we have many leaks and rumors floating around about the new smartphones as well as other gadgets too. Talking about smartphones, we have a new leak about the premium flagship, Galaxy S models where we have new leaks floating around about the new next flagship, Galaxy S24 Models.

The Galaxy S24 Model is expected to come with a great set of features where recently we have a new leak claiming that finally, the Korean giant will be coming with a great set of upgrades where especially we will see the Korean giant finally adopt a powerful titanium steel frame and more.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Models – Leaks Rumors Pointing it to feature a Titanium Frame

Already, the Galaxy S series models are quite popular among the public and their current S models including the S23, S23, and S23 Ultra have been selling well like hotcakes there are nearly 5 months more left to see the new Galaxy S24 to make its way to release. However, the Galaxy S24 model is expected to come with a great set of features where first we have the leaks pointing out the possibility to see titanium steel frame for this new flagship.

Already the aluminum frame on Samsung flagships phones is making the phone a lot more durable. However, to give the Galaxy S24 models an edge over its competition including the iPhone models, the Korean giant is considering upgrading its existing Aluminium phone to titanium models.

The new Titanium models will be allowing the phone to make it even more lightweight and also make it more studier compared to having an aluminum body. Already, we have flagship iPhone models which are designed with a titanium case.

Other leaks and rumors for Samsung Galaxy S24

As of now, the Galaxy S24 Model is currently under production under the internal codename “Muse” whereas the Galaxy S24 Ultra is codenamed Muse 3 and the rest other models including the Galaxy S24 codenamed Muse 1 and Galaxy S24+ codenamed Muse 2.

Talking about the leaks and rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy S24 models, we have many leaks claiming that the next year’s flagship from the Korean giant is expected to get power from its Exynos 2400 SoC. The leak comes out from a popular tipster named RGclouds.

and again, not confirmed 100% so no need to panic Base model doesn’t mean entire world base 24 will get exynos It’ll be limited Next year e2400 will just be an early showcase to show that samsung had fixed exynos team & foundry *hopefully they don’t messed up or die

🫠 — RGcloudS (@RGcloudS) April 23, 2023

However, the Plus, as well as the Pro and Ultra models, will be coming with a Qualcomm chipset where we have leaks claiming that the smartphone will be powered with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Galaxy S24 is again said to feature faster internal storage where expectations are high to see a faster UFS 4.0 storage.

Conclusion

There is a lot of excitement about the next Samsung Galaxy S24 devices, and for good reason! These flagships will stand out thanks to the interesting updates that leaks and speculations have suggested will be included.

The use of a titanium steel frame is one of the most eagerly anticipated characteristics. This action will provide the Galaxy S24 models an advantage over their rivals by making them lighter and more durable. This will help these cellphones become even more upscale and durable.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra’s upgraded camera is one of the most anticipated features. The ability to capture amazing photos and movies will be even more impressive with a larger 1-inch sensor on the back. The Samsung Galaxy S24 models promise to give a potent and cutting-edge smartphone experience as we eagerly await their official debut.

These flagships are poised to change the smartphone scene once more with their high-end components, potent processors, and camera enhancements. The new Galaxy S24 series has a lot to offer both Samsung fans and tech aficionados.

