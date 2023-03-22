Apple iPhone 15 Pro Renders Has Been Revealed

The new iPhone for the year, the iPhone 15 series, won’t be available for a few more months. The year 2023 will be the one in which new advancements in smartphones are anticipated, and these advancements will also be made to the upcoming new iPhone 15 Pro series. However, if you’ve been hoping to get your hands on a brand-new, high-end flagship phone for this year, you might want to keep an eye out for these upcoming models as well. What features will the new iPhone 15 Pro series have then?

Will this smartphone undergo any design changes, or will there be any new changes? Everything you need to know about the most recent smartphone leaks and renders is provided below:

Newly leaked renderings of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro reveal a lot of information

According to the most recent renders, we recently saw a set of fresh CAD-based images that provide a fresh look at the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Pro models. The upcoming new iPhone 15 Pro is expected to have some extra space inside, according to leaked rumors, as Apple has been planning to finally switch to sensor-based volume locks and power buttons, which actually take up less space on the smartphone than the physical buttons.

Does the possibility that Apple will go entirely portless mean there won’t be any charging ports? So, it’s possible that Apple will soon begin selling wireless charging devices that use the MagSafe technology that was already introduced. But whether Apple will choose a wireless technology or not remains to be seen.

Also, on the design side, it’s been said that we might see these new iPhones make some changes to the front design too! One of the major changes which we might get to see on the front side will be the new display where Apple might be extending the support for its Dynamic Island feature to all the iPhone models. So, alongside the Pro models, we will get to see the non-pro models coming with Dynamic Island support, so from this year onwards we can finally say goodbye to the notch displays from Apple.

Then, we also have reports claiming that the Pro models might be getting an extra camera sensor which will be the new Periscope lens where the smartphone will be able to support massive zoom and this might be something that is planned to compete against the flagship challenger, the Samsung Galaxy S Ultra series smartphones.