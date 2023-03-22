Nike’s Q3 Revenue Increases by 14% YoY to $12.39 Billion

In the latest financial quarter, Nike’s inventory increased by double digits, rising from $7.7 billion in the same quarter the previous year to $8.9 billion. Despite this increase, Matthew Friend, the Chief Financial Officer of Nike, stated that the company has been making great strides in managing its inventory levels in order to achieve sustainable and profitable growth.

However, the increase in inventory levels has negatively impacted Nike’s gross margin, which decreased by 330 basis points in the current quarter. This decline was caused by several factors, including higher markdowns used to liquidate excess inventory, unfavorable changes in net foreign currency exchange rates, increased product input costs, and elevated freight and logistics costs. Despite these challenges, Nike’s revenue and net income exceeded the expectations of market analysts and experts.