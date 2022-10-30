Apple iPhone 15 Pro to feature 8GB RAM & a Periscope lens

Recently, we got to see Apple making its way to headlines after launching its new iPhone 14 series for this year. However, we already have this flagship model featuring a great range of specifications and features onboard. With the launch of this flagship, we already have leaks and rumors floating around about this upcoming Apple iPhone 15 series which will be launched in the coming year.

Talking more about this Apple iPhone 15 series, the Pro variant of this smartphone which will be the iPhone 15 Pro smartphone will be featuring an upgrade on the RAM as well as on the camera department.

This new leak comes out after a recent leak about Touch ID-inspired power buttons was said to make its way to this upcoming Apple iPhone 15 series smartphone. We already have covered an article about this leak on our website.

Getting back to the leaks about this Apple iPhone 15 Pro smartphone. Here is everything we have got for you so far:

Apple iPhone 15 Pro – Leaks about RAM and Camera upgrade

One of the main upgrades we will get to see with this upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Pro smartphone is on its RAM as well Camera section. This leak comes out from popular industry analysts from Trendforce who have said that this smartphone will be coming with up to 8GB of total and faster RAM. However, this upgrade on the RAM will be only set for the Pro variants of the smartphone.

To remind you, the recently launched iPhone flagship which is the iPhone 14 Pro and also the iPhone 14 Pro Max also featured an upgrade on the RAM side where we got to see the RAM being upgraded from 4GB to 6GB now.

Talking more about the camera side upgrades, it’s been said that there will be an improvement in the camera department where we will see a dedicated Periscope lens featured on this smartphone. However, the camera upgrade we will get to see is that this smartphone will be featuring a dedicated “Periscope Lens” which will be providing the smartphone with better zooming capabilities.

The addition of a Periscope lens will be a new addition coming from Apple. Although, this Periscope lens capability has already made its way to popular Android smartphones and this will be for the first time within an iPhone model. Going with the report, it’s been said that this iPhone 15 Pro Max will be capable enough to zoom by 3X which will be on “optical zoom”.