Apple iPhone 15 Series – Leaks about launch

This year, Apple delivered the iPhone 14 series, as well as a couple of additional renditions. The plan is reminiscent of four distinct models: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple dropped the “mini” model this year, supplanting it with the “plus.” In a year’s time, the Cupertino-based tech juggernaut is likewise scheduled to rejuvenate the construction.

As indicated by online rumors, Apple will issue an “ultra” model as opposed to a “pro max” model in something like a year after the fact. Eventually, rather than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the iPhone 15 Ultra might be delivered in 2023.

Notwithstanding the way that Apple presently can’t seem to distribute anything with respect to the iPhone 15 Ultra, rumors as well as breaks currently forcefully contended for various conceivable outcomes of the “most exorbitant” leader smartphone of 2023. We would analyze what we are familiar with 2023’s most exorbitant iPhone model.

When will Apple iPhone 15 Ultra launch?

Apple is contemplating changing the plan language of all its iPhone 15 series in somewhere around three years, in this manner as per recently uncovered plans. Getting back from a level to a twisted arrangement. The iPhone 15 Ultra will highlight bent corners, as indicated by the latest Apple Insider report.

Shockingly, renderings of the iPhone 15 Ultra have arisen, painting a melancholy picture of how it might appear. As per the ongoing bending plan, the top-end iPhone model will be a striking contrast as far as plan when contrasted with past iPhone models.

As indicated by the leaked plans, the iPhone 15 Ultra would incorporate a double selfie camera course of action, which is a first for any iPhone model. It’s probable that the “pro” and “ultra” variations will both incorporate twin selfie cameras, while the less expensive models will just have a solitary front camera.

In light of a similar source, the iPhone 15 Ultra, or the most extravagant iPhone of 2023, will brandish a titanium glass body, which is accounted for to be fundamental for remote charging capacities.

As recently announced, Sony Social occasion will provide Apple with its latest picture sensor for the latest iPhone models. The Sony sensor is intended to gather all the more light and minimize overexposure or underexposure in unambiguous circumstances.

Ming-Chi Kuo recently expressed that the iPhone 15 series won’t highlight intelligent power and volume buttons, rather it will have serious areas of strength for include switches.

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra – Specification and Features

In terms of hardware, the A17 Bionic chip is likely to power the whole iPhone 15 series. This year, Apple changed its tactics, launching the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus with a year-old A15 Bionic CPU. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, on the other hand, are powered by an A16 Bionic processor, which offers faster performance as well as longer battery life and improved cameras.