Apple iPhone 15 Series: What to Expect and Should You Wait?

The new Apple iPhone 15 series has been soon expected to make its way to launch soon in just the coming two months and there has been a lot of anticipation speculating around the upcoming new flagship phones from Apple. If you have been following the leaks, the smartphone is expected to come with a great set of specifications and features.

Although the smartphone is just two more months away to make its way to launch before its launch, we have many leaks and rumors floating around about the new upcoming flagship phones. As the new phone is making its way to launch, we have many fans who are quite confused about whether you should go with the new iPhone 15 series or just get a new iPhone 14 series right now.

Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Series – Best Specification and Features

iPhone 15 Pro Max can be really one of the best updates iphones have seen in the recent times:-

•USB-C from lightning

•Slighlty curved back glass for comfort

•New periscope lens

•The thin bezels will make it look so good

•New blue and red colours

source@Hanstsaiz pic.twitter.com/nETn3jSFbv — Yuvraj (@YuvrajDogra4) July 16, 2023

As far as leaks are concerned, we have many reports claiming that the new Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro smartphone will be coming with a great set of upgrades this year. If we talk in-depth about the specification and feature side:

The highlighting part of the Apple iPhone 15 Series is that the whole series of the new iPhone 15 series will be coming with a Dynamic Island display in the front and also the non-pro models will be coming with the standard 60Hz display whereas the pro models will be getting an upgraded 120Hz faster and smoother refresh rate.

On the chipset side, the smartphone will be coming with a huge upgrade where you will be getting the latest A17 Bionic Chipset whereas the possibility is that the non-pro models may go with the older A16 bionic SoC. For the first time! We will get to see a USB-C port make its way to the new Apple iPhone 15 series. The difference here between the Pro and non-pro models will be that the Pro models will be supporting a faster Thunderbolt port.

On the camera side, we have all of the quad-housed cameras on the rear side where the smartphone will be coming with a main 48MP main camera sensor combined with other sensors like Ultrawide sensor, and the Pro models are expected to get a dedicated Periscope lens which will make this phone a great competition against the already existing Android flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

What’s the expected price for the Apple iPhone 15 series?

Talking about the pricing side! The Apple iPhone 15 series will be coming for competitive pricing whereas the Cupertino giant is giving its major focus on bringing the smartphone for a really good price. However, considering inflation and the increasing degradation of the hardware, for this year we have the iPhone 15 Pro models which will be getting a price upgrade of $100.

As far as pricing is concerned, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro models will be priced for a price of $1099 and the non-pro iPhone 15 model’s pricing will be starting from $799. However, to get more updates, we will have to wait a little longer.

Should you wait for the iPhone 15 or buy iPhone 14?

In conclusion, all we can say is that the new Apple iPhone 15 series will be coming up with a good upgrade. However, if the new smartphone makes its way to launch, we can expect the pricing of the existing iPhone 14 series to get lowered.

If you are someone who wants to get in hands with a powerful chipset combined with the latest Dynamic Island display on the front and a 48MP bigger camera sensor then we would recommend you to wait for the new iPhone 15 series. However, you can consider getting iPhone 14 series right now, if you don’t care about any of the specification upgrades.

Comments

comments