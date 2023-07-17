Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: All You Need to Know – Leaks and Rumors!

All-new budget premium from the Korean giant, Samsung is soon expected to bring Samsung Galaxy S23 FE smartphone to the public. However, we have many smartphones in the range which has been selling well like hotcakes let it be already top-selling OnePlus Nord series smartphones a few of the A series smartphones, and also phones from Oppo and Vivo.

Samsung Galaxy S Series smartphones are among the top leading flagship phones from the Korean giant. However, if we look at the pricing side, the S series flagships are sold for premium pricing. Samsung then aimed to bring the features from the premium S series phones down to a budget premium segment, and this is where the new Samsung Galaxy S FE series smartphone made its way to release.

The first FE edition phone was launched back in 2020 after which new variants were launched and right now after Galaxy S23 launch many fans are speculating to see the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to make its way to release. If you are someone who has been looking to get in hands with this new premium flagship, then checkout our complete post, as here we have got you covered with all the details you need to know:

Samsung Galaxy S23 – Leaks and Rumors

As far as the latest leaks and rumors are concerned, it’s been said that the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will be making its way to release between August in September this year. As a piece of good news, we have leaks claiming that the new premium flagship will be powered with the latest Qualcomm chipset, which brings a huge relief as it’s not going with the Exynos 2200 SoC again.

Now you must be wondering about which smartphone chipset will have the new premium flagship feature. As far as leaks are concerned, it’s been speculated that the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE smartphone will be coming with the latest and most powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC which even though may be an older flagship chipset but if we compare it with the existing Exynos 2200 flagship SoC, this Qualcomm SoC comes is way more powerful as well as efficient.

As per the latest new Geekbench listing of this upcoming new phone, it’s been said that the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will be combined with a faster RAM of up to 8GB and 256GB of internal storage too. The smartphone will be possibly released in different variants where you can choose between 6GB and 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of internal storage too.

Talking more about the specification and feature side, the smartphone is said to feature a bigger 6.4-inch display on the front side which will be an AMOLED Panel coming with support for a peak resolution of FHD+ and a faster refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

If we move to the camera side, we have leaks saying that the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will possibly come with a 12MP main camera sensor which will be again combined with an Ultrawide angle sensor too.

On the battery side, previously we got to see a 4500mAh battery. For this year, either Samsung might go for the same capacity and upgrade the faster charging or the smartphone could go with the bigger battery with the same 25W of faster wired charging support. Samsung as of now only ships a 45W faster wired charging which is supported in the premium Galaxy S lineup of smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE – Pricing

As of now, there is no update about the pricing. However, we expect the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to be below Rs. 50,000. However, we will be updating you with more details as things get confirmed later.

