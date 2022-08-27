Apple iPhone Pro live images leaked prior to launch

It’s no longer a surprise about Apple planning to launch its new refreshed iPhone 14 models for this year. However, prior to launch, there are many such details being leaked which adds more details about iPhone 14 models.

Also, for the people who aren’t aware, this new iPhone 14 series will be launched officially on the 7th of September this year and already Apple has started sending launch invites to users.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Live Images Leaked

Talking more about the leaks, a Twitter user @duanrui1205 shared a live video including the live images for which he alleges the live look of this iPhone 14 series featuring design changes compared to its previous year’s models.

In the live video, it’s quite clear that we will get to see a new notch design that will be featuring an i-shaped cutout in the front, and maybe we can say that this new notch design looks like a pill-shaped design that has an embedded face ID sensors and also a selfie camera too.

Now going to the back side of the smartphone, there will be a bigger camera module that will almost be covering the upper half of the smartphone.

DuanRui showcased the purple variant of this upcoming smartphone which also has some blue color tint under different lighting conditions. Although the details about how DuanRui got in hands with these models are still unclear, this leak does give an idea about how this new smartphone will look in real.

You can also have a look at the other images leaked by the users which showcase its front side revealing the i-shaped notch:

What’s more?

Apple usually goes with the trend to launch two models including a standard as well as a pro model iPhones every year. However, this time Apple is adding up a new model to its lineup which will be a “Max variant” in the entire lineup.

So, you will get a Max variant in the standard and also a Max variant in the Pro variant too, so in total, we will see a total of four new iPhones coming for this year. To give you a major idea, here are the new models which will be launched this year:

Standard Model

Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 Max

Pro Model

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

The standard Max variant will be the only be coming with a bigger 6.7-inches screen but not for a premium price as it’s usually seen in Pro model iPhones which usually comes for a way higher premium pricing.

Here the Pro models will be getting the latest new A16 Bionic chipset whereas the standard variant will be settling up for an older A15 Bionic chipset but with a higher clock speed compared to iPhone 13 models.