Sony reportedly increased the pricing of its PlayStation 5 consoles for selected markets

According to the latest report, Sony has reportedly announced that they will be coming up with a price increase for its newly launched PlayStation 5 gaming console.

However, this news comes out from Sony which claims that this new PlayStation 5 will be seeing a price hike but in selected markets, so it’s not going to be applied in all countries. To know more, let’s have a look at what Sony is planning:

Sony PlayStation 5 to see a price hike

The Japanese-based technology giant initially announced its price hike in various countries across the globe and as it’s been mentioned this price hike is not applied to all countries but it’s only applied to a few countries which include:

Europe,

Australia,

China,

Canada and

Mexico too.

However, the price hikes will be excluded from all other countries. So now you know where the price hike will be applied! Let’s now see why Sony has come up with a price hike in selected markets.

Sony has announced a price increase for the PlayStation 5 in the following countries • Europe: €549 (+€50)

– PS5 Digital: €449 (+€50) • UK: £479 (+£30)

– PS5 Digital: £389 (+£30) • Australia: AU$799 (+AU$50)

– PS5 Digital: AU$649 (+AU$50) pic.twitter.com/17QawhXGEc — Anthony (@TheGalox_) August 25, 2022

Reasons why Sony hiked the price for PlayStation 5

After announcing the price hike for the above-mentioned countries. Sony has also said about the reasons why they have hiked the pricing where the major concern was given to high global inflation rates and poor currency trends which have only affected in these selected countries and also it has been affecting many other industries opening in these countries too.

Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment “We are witnessing high worldwide inflation rates in addition to negative currency trends, which are affecting consumers and putting pressure on numerous businesses.” Given the current economic climate, SIE has made the tough choice to raise the recommended retail price (RRP) of PlayStation 5 in certain territories spanning Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Canada. In the United States, there won’t be any price rises.”

Will the price hike apply in India?

As good news, Sony hasn’t included India as a part of their price hike scheme. So, probably we can assume that there will be no such price hike seen for PlayStation 5 gaming consoles sold in India. So, without worrying about the price hike you can get this console for the launched pricing itself.

Consumers showing concerns

After the price hike, many consumers especially from these mentioned selected countries have shown their concerns about how costlier PlayStation 5 is becoming as already this console was launched for a price tag of more than its competitor, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S series consoles and also you will get the controller and headset too.