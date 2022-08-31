Apple iPhone SE 3 will share design from iPhone XR, says reports:

Already Apple has been reportedly bringing its new iPhone SE 3 models.

However, one of the biggest downsides of its new iPhone SE models was always its older design language Apple has adopted as always Apple sticked with the same design from iPhone 8 series which was usually done for cutting down the pricing.

However, if we go by the latest news leaks coming from a popular tipster and a YouTuber, Jon Prosser, it’s been speculated that this new upcoming new iPhone SE model will be taking inspiration from its previous iPhone XR’s design.

If you are also looking to know more about the upcoming new iPhone SE 3 models, here is everything we know so far:

Apple iPhone SE 3’s design will be inspired from iPhone XR

Apple iPhone SE models are among the most anticipated iPhone series which come for great budget-friendly pricing.

As we mentioned, the iPhone SE series usually used to be loved by many as it came with the latest new chipset onboard.

But this time, we will see iPhone SE models finally ditching that old-looking bigger bezel design and also a home button.

We will get to see this new iPhone SE 3 to feature the support for the latest technologies including Face ID which will be used to unlock the smartphone.

As the design is inspired by iPhone XR, we expect this new iPhone SE 3 model to feature a new Notch design language which will also have Face ID sensors embedded in it.

This design trims down the bezels compared to its previous models. Jon Posser also said that this new iPhone SE model could be named as iPhone SE 3.

So, it’s quite clear that these new iPhone Models will be coming with a new design, and there will be an upgrade within the internal hardware too. Let’s now get to the other leaked features speculated for this new upcoming iPhone SE model.

Leaked features speculated for iPhone SE 3

Now getting to the feature side, it’s been said that this new iPhone SE 3 will be coming with a bigger 6.1-inch screen which is a significant upgrade if we compare it with the previous SE models which came with a way smaller 4.7inch display onboard.

Also, we will see this new iPhone SE model will be coming with the support for a bigger battery too which provide a better and longer battery life too.

However, Apple will ensure providing this battery improvement by providing an efficient Bionic chipset too.

For cost-cutting, probably we will see this new iPhone SE smartphone to still sick with the A15 Bionic chipset which is quite the same as the previous year’s iPhone SE models to iPhone 13 models and is speculated to feature in the non-pro iPhone 14 models too.