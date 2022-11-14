Apple iPhone SE 4 to soon launch in India, reports

For years, the Apple SE range has been among the most popular low-cost smartphones. Throughout the years, these SE iPhones have received a mixed bag of evaluations. However, while this smartphone has been a great choice for many users, it has been unable to perform well in the market due to its older design.

However, Apple appears to have been listening to its audience’s criticism and has been striving to address all of the shortcomings of this smartphone.

This approach will be used on the forthcoming fourth-generation iPhone SE, which will be known as the iPhone SE 4. If you’re one among the users who have been anticipating the release of this smartphone, we’ve got you covered with all you need to know:

Apple iPhone SE 4 – Leaks and Rumors

Let’s now take a deep look into what this Apple iPhone SE 4 could possibly feature. As a piece of good news, it’s finally said that we will see a design upgrade to this smartphone, so bye-bye to those thick ugly looking outdated bezels.

According to a revelation from Ming-Cho Kuo, a famous Apple analyst, Apple may take the body of its recently introduced iPhone XR.

With this information, we may infer that the forthcoming iPhone SE 4 will have a larger 6.1-inch display, and also this display will be a larger notch display so yes there won’t be any such bigger ugly bezels. This is a significant improvement over the prior 4.7-inch smaller screens.

Regarding the display, Ross Young claims that Apple may select a screen size between 5.7-inches and 6.1-inches. Let us all cross our fingers for a larger screen.

As it’s a bigger screen and is inspired by the Apple iPhone XR model, it can be easily assumed that Apple will possibly ditch its Touch ID sensors to save space for the display.

We also have information on the Bionic chipset that will be used. The previously released iPhone 13 series, as well as the Apple iPhone SE 3, had an A15 Bionic processor.

The A16 Bionic chipset is currently the newest ever chipset found on the latest new iPhone 14 series.

Speaking of this chipset, it has been reported that it will power the regular A15 Bionic chipset, which will also power the Apple iPhone SE 4.

There are many similar rumors circulating, claiming that we will see this smartphone reintroduced with 5G networking compatibility. This might be a wonderful start for many consumers, as it has been stated that 5G would be available in India by 2024.

On the camera side, we will not see any such upgrade on the camera as it’s going to be the same regular 12MP shooter.