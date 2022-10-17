Apple iPhone SE price has been hiked in India

The Cupertino giant, Apple appeared in top headlines after launching their so-called, budget flagship iPhone SE in India. The smartphone was launched with including flagship features like the latest flagship Bionic chipset which is housed within an Apple iPhone 8 series body, this was to cut costs of the designing and manufacturing of the smartphone.

After launching the smartphone, now Apple has reportedly increased the pricing in Indian markets, here is everything we know so far:

Apple iPhone SE price hiked by Rs. 6,000

Talking more about the pricing side, this Apple iPhone Se was launched for a price tag of Rs 43,900 and has now got a price hike of Rs 6,000.

iPhone SE is Apple’s most affordable iPhone in India. However, no such details are coming from the Cupertino giant giving justification for climbing the pricing of this smartphone.

As of now, the new increased climb is currently live in the Apple India store. Be that as it may, Croma and Flipkart are as yet charging the old price.

As we mentioned! Talking more about this smartphone, Apple iPhone SE (third era) was launched with a price tag of Rs 43,900 and now the price has climbed up to Rs 49,900.

If you are looking for other storage variants, then the 128GB storage variant for this series is now priced at an increasing price of Rs 54,900, which was up by Rs 48,900, and if you are looking for an even higher storage variant where you will get the 256GB then you get this smartphone for Rs 64,900.

Apple iPhone SE – Specifications

The iPhone model is accessible for purchase in different color options including in Starlight and Red variety variations. Also, talking about the specification side of this smartphone, incorporate a smaller 4.7-inch Retina Display which is coupled with a faster A15 Bionic chipset which is quite the same as the iPhone 13 series. So, here you get faster a faster chipset coupled with a smaller form factor display.

Talking more about the camera side, on the rear side we get a main 12MP wide-point camera sensor with a 7 MP camera at the front.

During the Big Diwali deal by Flipkart, several iPhones are selling at limited prices. iPhone SE has now been availed for a price tag of Rs 47,990.

Also, the Apple iPhone 13 has now been made accessible for Rs 59,990, and if you are looking for an expanded storage option then you can also get a 256GB storage variant which is priced at Rs 67,990.

If you are also looking for an even higher storage variant where you can get a 512GB variant which is accessible for Rs 86,990. Adding more to this, you can also avail of extra bank discounts which will be reducing down the pricing furthermore.