Apple reports lower sales than expected for Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Apple’s real shipped-off iPhone 14 Plus is gaining a little momentum, with “unexpectedly poor sales.” Last week, the recently released iPhone went on sale in India.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus sales number is lower than expected

Going with a source report coming from DigiTimes, there has been a sales number report leaked out from tipsters showing a clear picture of the sales of the smartphone. According to that data, it’s been quite clear that the number of sales for the Apple iPhone 14 Plus hasn’t met the expectations set by Apple.

Despite the fact that there has a lot of variations provided in both the non–Plus as well as the Plus model iPhones, still, the shipments for the iPhone 14 models is more likely to remain like its predecessor, Apple iPhone 13’s shipments were recorded back in the last quarter of 2021.

Despite variations in sales success between the Expert and non-Star iPhone models this year, total Phone 14 model shipments will most likely be the same as those for the iPhone 13 arrangement in the last quarter of 2021. If Apple drastically reduces orders, the total iPhone 14 arrangement shipments before the end of the year may attempt to come in line with the iPhone 13 series in a comparable time to the previous year, it noted. Meanwhile, Apple announced the availability of the iPhone 14 Plus, which came with a slew of new innovative features and a larger screen. In terms of features, this phone includes:

Apple has announced that the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus can last a whole day on a single charge. Furthermore, the group claims that the iPhone models provide improved battery performance when compared to their predecessors. Getting to the pricing side, the price of this iPhone 14 starts from Rs. 79,900 where you get the base variant coming with 128GB of internal storage.

If you want a storage upgrade then you also get a little extra space by adopting a 256GB and also a 512GB storage variant which comes for even higher pricing of Rs. 89,900 and then directly to a whopping Rs. 1,09,900 respectively.

Soon after the launch, we got Apple confirming the pre-orders for their smartphone from the 9th of September and then the normal iPhone 14 variant started its sales on the 16th of September, meanwhile, the Plus variant’s sales were initiated from the 7th of October.

Conclusion:

Apple iPhone 14 Plus has been recording a lesser number of sales, so will there be a chance that Apple could think of discontinuing Apple iPhone 14 Plus models just like the Miniseries? As of now, we would say it will be too early to predict such scenarios.

Even the Mini series took a few years to get discontinued, so maybe we expect the future models or even the same Apple iPhone 14 Plus smartphone to show some improvement in sales later. We will be covering you with more details shortly.