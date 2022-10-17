How To Evolve Qwilfish In Pokemon Go

Here’s how you evolve the Qwilfish to an Overqwil, so that you can use them in combat. It costs 50 Candy to evolve Hisuian Qwilfish to Overqwil in Pokemon Go, but you also have to make Hisuian Qwilfish your Buddy and win 10 Raids before you can finish the evolution process. Each time you want to evolve an Hisuian Qwilfish into Overqwil, you will have to win 10 Raids with that Hisuian Qwilfish as your Buddy Pokemon.

To evolve a Qwilfish from Hisui on Pokemon GO to Overqwil, you are going to need much more than just some Candy. Before you can begin evolving, you first need a basic Pokemon a Qwilfish. Then, after completing 10 Raids and having 50 Qwilfish Candy, you will be able to start evolving. Once you have released 20 moves with a strong style, the move Barb Barrage, you will be told that your Qwilfish is ready to evolve to Overqwil. Once you have used Barb Barrage 20 times in a strong style, you will be given a prompt to the left of your screen telling you that your Qwilfish is ready to evolve.

In order to make the Heruian Qwilfish evolve to Overqwil, you must first master his move, Barb Barrage, so the Heruian Qwilfish can use that move in Strong Style 20 times on the opponent. In order to get Hisuian Qwilfish to evolve into Overqwil, you will need to use the move Barb Barrage on 20 different occasions while having Hisuian Qwilfish in Strong Style instead of Standard Style or Agility Style. Hisuian Qwilfish and its evolution, Overqwil, are finally making their Pokemon Go debut, so here’s everything you need to know about catching one and evolving it.

Once players evolve a Hisuian Qwilfish to Overqwil in Pokemon GO, understanding what is an evolution optimal moveset, its strengths, and weaknesses is crucial for using it in battle. Qwilfish has finally had his kaya days, with his evolutionary attack matching up with offensive strengths from other Pokemon such as Kleavor, Sneasler, and even Hisuian Arcanine. Players will need to put in some work to bring hisuian Overqwil into the position of strength, but the tradeoff is well worth it.

Overall, Overqwil is an excellent choice for your party if you want a physical-oriented Poison-type Pokemon. Hisuian Overqwil is a powerful Dark-type/Poison-type hybrid that could make for an excellent addition to a team.

If you would rather take your time on this requirement, remember you only need Hisuian Growlithe as a Buddy while on the Raid — that means if you would rather switch him for another Buddy that is leveling in the hours, days, or weeks in between, then you are free to do so.