Apple is being sued for tracking users’ activities even when the setting is off

Apple has concentrated on user privacy over the last few years. The iPhone manufacturer has argued about the matter with other Big Tech firms, most notably Meta. Meta owns Facebook. Platforms like Facebook have lost billions of dollars in revenue because of Apple’s attempts to preserve customer data.

However, it appears that Apple has been gathering user data independently, even if users had precisely adjusted their settings to prevent the corporation from doing so. As a result, apple is currently being sued.

Tommy Mysk and Talal Haj Bakry, they are the two app developers and security experts from the software firm Mysk, have discovered that iOS sends “every tap you make” to Apple from inside one of the business’s own apps. The developers claim that attempts to prevent collecting this data, such as using the Settings option to “block the sharing of Device Analytics completely,” did not affect the data’s transmission.

Additionally, the data being gathered is comprehensive. For example, the App Store app on an iPhone would send a user’s search information, what they clicked on. Additionally how long they spent looking at an app in real-time to Apple, as noted by Gizmodo.

Stocks, articles, and everything looked up were sent to Apple

The user’s watched stocks, any articles they read in-app, and the names of any stocks they looked up will all be sent to Apple. Also transmitted along are the timestamps for when a user reads stock information. Even more specific information on the user’s iPhone, including the model, screen resolution, and keyboard language, is gathered by a few Apple apps.

Mysk performed the test using an iPhone running iOS 14.6 that had been jailbroken. With an iPhone running iOS 16 that wasn’t hacked, the team found identical iPhone behavior. However, due to encryption, Mysk could not precisely identify the data being sent on the device running the most recent operating system.

Apple’s conduct allegedly violated the California Invasion of Privacy Act, according to a class action lawsuit filed on Thursday. However, the fact that Apple is gathering this data is not a significant focus of the case. Instead, the lawsuit focuses on Apple settings that give consumers the impression that they can turn off such tracking. Including “Allow Apps to Request to Track” and “Share Analytics.”

The fact that Apple, or any digital business, gathers user data shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Although users can turn off data collection in their settings, as the team at Mysk found. Apple is still collecting this information, possibly providing consumers with a false sense of privacy.