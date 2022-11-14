Black Friday Deals – Buy Apple iPhone 14 Plus for $360

For decades, Apple iPhones have been among the most popular and high-performance smartphones. We just witnessed the new Apple iPhone 14 Plus smartphone make its way to market and quickly capture the interest of the public.

Meanwhile, after introducing this smartphone at a premium price of $899, this is the first time you will see such a large reduction for this Black Friday Sale, lowering the price of this smartphone down to $360.

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus has been a wonderful smartphone in the whole iPhone 14 series lineup when it comes to premium features and specifications. Let’s take a closer look at the smartphone reductions that have been revealed.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus discounts for Black Friday Sale

This year’s Black Friday Sale has seen the participation of numerous e-commerce behemoths. However, due to the smartphone’s huge demand, it is currently out of stock, and acquiring this larger discount at such a high moment is probably unattainable.

However, it appears that the impossible has become feasible now that US-based carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile have come up with the finest variety of discounts for this smartphone.

To take advantage of this offer, we have the US-based carrier Verizon, which promises to sell the iPhone 14 Plus smartphone. On this platform, you may buy this smartphone for a monthly premium of only $10.

With this monthly subscription, you will be able to save a massive chunk by $539 which is a great discount because it’s a new model and has been among the best-performing smartphones in the global market.

If you are convinced about grabbing this offer, then before you get confused about how to get this smartphone, here we have brought a complete step-by-step guide for you, so that you can get your favorite iPhone 14 Plus.

Buy Apple iPhone 14 Plus on Verizon for $360

First and foremost, you need to visit the official Verizon US website, and then you have to search for the product, Apple iPhone 14 Plus. To make things easy for you, we have added a link to the product website below:

https://www.verizon.com/smartphones/apple-iphone-14-plus/

After you access the website, you can choose the favorite color you want. As a piece of good news, there are several color options provided by Verizon for this mode0

The most critical step is to select the storage configuration you wish to use. The 128GB edition of this smartphone is available for $24.99.

Wasn’t it $10 a month? To acquire the smartphone for $10 per month, you must agree to Verizon’s terms and conditions.

To obtain this smartphone for a monthly commitment of $10, you must first subscribe to Verzion’s 5G unlimited plan, which will cost you $10 per month.

Before you proceed with this plan, we’d like to disclose the criteria that apply to it. You should bear in mind that you must commit to this plan for at least 36 months, which brings the total cost to $360.

Also, keep in mind that you will have to pay a $35 activation fee as well as 5G unlimited plan charges in addition to the cost of this device.