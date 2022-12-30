Apple is developing 11.1-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models for 2024.

Apple has been introducing new items lately to win over the audience’s trust. These Apple products also draw a lot of attention from consumers, who are always ready to purchase them. When it comes to iPads, Apple has currently released a 12.9-inch mini-LED iPad Pro and an 11-inch iPad Pro with a regular LCD display. However, if you want a mini-LED display, you’ll need to purchase a higher-end iPad Pro model.

According to display specialist Ross Young, a new iPad with 11.1 and 13-inch display sizes could be released in 2024 in order to maintain the feature similarity in the two iPad Pro models. With these shifts in screen size, rather than a change in the overall size of the device, the changes may be seen in the narrowing of the bezels.

Numerous sources, including MacRumors, The Elec, and Digi times, have also reported that Apple is launching OLED panels for larger devices, such as the MacBook, and we anticipate the new model to be available in 2024.In the past, Young has stated that the 14.1-inch iPad Pro will be released by Apple in 2023, but he has since retracted that assertion and stated that we are no longer releasing such a product .

According to this, Apple is eager to offer new iPad and MacBook models in response to public demand. Also implied by this is that Apple will eventually produce larger iPads. To put it simply, Apple’s interest is to release larger iPads.