Apple is getting greedy at Coinbase Ethereum gas fees

The trillion-dollar company Apple has been always seen as a control freak company in the Tech industries and if any developer wants to develop anything around the iOS platform then they need to work in proportion to the rules set by the Apple platform.

As per recent reports, Apple has been surpassing their expectations and asking for the Ethereum gas fees into cryptocurrency exchange from Coinbase. surprisingly these Ethereum gas fees are not a part of Coinbases income but are part of the income for the crypto validators who work on solving the complex puzzles by generating the script for a sequel and Ethereum cryptocurrency’s nascent phase.

What are the fees taken by apples IOS platforms in its app store?

The digital and market-leading technology company Apple is Managing over 30% of its iOS platform’s revenues as a part of Apple’s income. British revenue model Apple is trying to provide nice phones and more security features to all their iOS users but recently they are not able to provide new innovative solutions for the digital and tech industry and are able to provide only the Less accepted software like iTunes. Apple is seen to be having a huge amount of income stream from this revenue model on the iOS platform in the present issue the Apple seems to be more greedy in new technologies.

As per the recent decisions of Apple, they are looking Looking to knee cap feature into the cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase wallet and Apple is looking for over 30% of fees in to is the transaction of Ethereum which will be Ethereum gas fees from the cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase which is listed on the iOS App Store. After this news, Coinbase explains that Coinbase will not be able to provide 30% of any type of ethereum gas fee to the Apple Store.

The statement published by the cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase mentioned that the demand by the Apple platform is considered to be a crazy move as the Apple platform is already collecting its part of the share which is 30% from each sale from the Coinbase platform in the sale of each along with the income from the NFT store at Coinbase platform. But the Ethereum gas fees are not part of the revenue of the Coinbase platform but it is collected by the crypto validators in the cryptocurrency market and not by any crypto companies.

Coinbase further mentioned that any cryptocurrency platform is not having any stake in this ether gas process and these gas fees can vary from platform to platform in cryptocurrency exchange platform is not having any control or any stake in these fees. The Apple platform seems to be involved again in its traditional control movement into the digital industry and the future will decide the respective of Apple in this issue.