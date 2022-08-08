Apple is working on four different Smart Home devices including a premium HomePod too

Apple has been heavily devoting its work towards the Research of the development of the Smart Home devices four different variants of their smart home devices which will also include a major premium device including a HomePod by Apple.

There has been a new report emerged that claims that this new development of the home devices has been finalized officially. Apple is planning to dive deep into the home device market which is now being led by Amazon. Here is what we know:

Apple working on Smart Home devices

Apple has been reportedly working towards the development of the new home devices which will be coming under the HomePod from Apple. Here are the two HomePod which include a regular update HomePod and also a mini HomePod version too. As far as launch is concerned, the new homepod devices by Apple are reportedly said to launch officially in the first half of the coming year.

Apple HomePod with Displays

After this new homepod, Apple will be working towards another two new variants of HomePod which will be pushing its limits. This time these homepods will be coming with a smart display embedded in the home speakers.

However, Amazon and Google have already developed and launched these displays plus home speakers. This new display within the homepod can be used for Kitchen uses to learn cooking and more. The new display used in the home speaker will be resembling of iPad and also the software feature including the support for Apple TV, and turning on the camera in the living room will be enabled.

As per the report from Garman, these new display homepods will be making their way to launch officially by end of the 2023 or in the early months of 2024. As of now, Apple is reportedly working towards the development of the homepods and there are no such confirmations claiming about the official launch within the market.

However, its popularity and sales will fully depend on its launch pricing and these homepods will have to compete with already popular smart home devices coming from Google and Amazon and even many other brands including Lenovo and more. We will be updating you with the more latest information as things get confirmed officially shortly.