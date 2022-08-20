Apple Issues a Security Advisory on a Bug that Allows Hackers to Access Devices Using iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

For iPhones, iPads, and Macs, Apple has identified a critical security flaw that may possibly allow attackers to seize total control of these devices.

On Wednesday, Apple published two security assessments regarding the problem, but nobody outside of tech media paid them much attention.

According to Apple’s explanation of the flaw, a hacker may gain “full admin access” to the system. According to Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security, this would enable hackers to pose as the device’s owner and subsequently run any software in their name.

Users of the iPhone 6S and subsequent models, the iPad models starting with the 5th generation and later, the iPad Pro models, and the iPad Air 2, as well as Mac computers running MacOS Monterey, have been advised by security experts to upgrade the affected devices. Some iPod models are also impacted by the bug.

In the reports, Apple omitted to mention how, where, or by whom the vulnerabilities were found. It consistently referenced an unnamed researcher.

Commercial spyware organisations like Israel’s NSO Group are renowned for spotting and exploiting these weaknesses in malware that covertly infects targets’ smartphones, syphons their information, and continuously monitors the targets.

The U.S. Commerce Department has placed NSO Group on a “blacklist.” Its spyware has reportedly been used against journalists, dissidents, and human rights campaigners in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Will Strafach, a security expert, claimed that he has not seen any technical examination of the vulnerabilities that Apple has just patched. A dozen or so times, according to Strafach, the corporation has disclosed comparable major problems in the past and mentioned that it was aware of reports that these security holes were being used against them.