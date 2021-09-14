Apple Live 14th September 2021 Event – Live Blog Updates

Tech giant, Apple has finally come up with its main tech event for this year where definitely we will be getting to see Apple updating its iPhone flagship lineup to the latest 13 series iPhone! Yes, finally Apple iPhone 13 series is coming! Here we will be updating you with the latest stuff happening in the live event, so do stick with our blog for more updates:

10:33 – Apple TV+

Tim cook walks in talks about the new updates taken up by Apple for bringing new series and seasons for the series. This year Apple is reportedly said to include new shows like The Morning Show, Foundation, The Problem with Joe Stewart, Invasion, Swagger, Finch, The Shrink Next Door.

10:36 – Apple iPad 2021

Tim cook brings up the topic of new gadgets by Apple for 2021 and has started with the Apple iPad series. The Apple iPad 2021 series is powered with A13 bionic which is 20% powerful than its predecessor processor like Apple’s A12 Bionic chip.

Also, it’s been claimed that the new iPad series has introduced some new upgrades on-camera section which includes a 12MP front camera, and also a new function called “Center Stag Function” which helps in detecting people in video conferencing works.

Apple iPad 2021 series again goes with the same design and its’ been said that the new iPad will also be compatible with all the accessories including the all-new Logitech’s third-party keyboard. Also, the iPad series 2021 will be coming with the new iPad OS 15. The iPad 2021 is been priced for %329 for 64GB variant and for education purpose you can get for $299.

10:42 – Apple iPad Mini

Apple has also introduced an all-new Apple mini! All-new 2021 Apple iPad Mini features an all-screen design with narrow borders and also features in different colors as well.

Apple iPad Mini in the front features an 8.3 inches 500 nits liquid retina screen. The Touch ID support has been given on the top side of the iPad.

Getting to CPU, iPad Mini 2021 sees a massive performance boost by 40% from the last year’s product. And the neural engine powers get 2X more powerful.

In terms of connectivity, Apple iPad min gets supports for USB Type-C support making it easier to connect with thousands and thousands of other devices. Also, 5G is now in the Apple iPad Mini series!

In the camera and audio segment, here both front and back camera has seen an update which includes a 12 MP back camera which is also capable to record in 4K.

On the front, the Apple iPad Mini series gets the support for 12MP ultra-wide camera with Center Stage Function, and also you will get dual stereo audio support also. Apple iPad Mini 2021 also gets support for 2nd generation Apple Pencil.