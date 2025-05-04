The long-running legal battle between Apple and Epic Games has reached a new turning point, bringing unexpected changes to how developers can build and operate apps on Apple’s iOS platform. A federal court in California ruled that Apple violated a previous injunction issued in 2021, and the court has now ordered Apple to allow developers to use external payment systems in their apps. This includes crypto transactions and NFT-related functions that Apple had previously restricted. The ruling challenges the control Apple held over how money flows through its App Store, and it may reshape the way digital payments are handled on mobile devices.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who has been overseeing the case since its early days, stated that Apple had deliberately ignored the court’s earlier order. She said the company used misleading methods to give the appearance of compliance, while continuing to limit developer freedom. The judge criticized Apple’s internal behavior and specifically named a senior Apple executive, Alex Roman, for giving false statements under oath. Internal documents reviewed by the court reportedly showed that Apple knowingly chose methods that blocked fair competition in the app market.

The ruling is being seen as a victory for developers, especially those working with digital currencies and NFTs. With this decision, developers are now allowed to accept payments in cryptocurrencies like USDC, ETH, and SOL directly within their apps, without having to use Apple’s in-app payment system or pay its commission fees. NFT platforms can also now include full marketplace features within iOS apps, meaning users won’t have to leave the app and go to a mobile browser just to complete a purchase.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney praised the decision, calling it a long-awaited win for software creators. He said that developers will now have the option to use Apple’s payment system or offer their own, which lets them set prices more freely and avoid unnecessary charges. Sweeney added that this ruling forces Apple to compete with other payment providers instead of blocking them from the iOS environment.

The ruling also removes Apple’s earlier ban on using NFTs to unlock special content or features within apps. That restriction had been enforced because Apple claimed developers were trying to avoid the platform’s fees. Now, NFTs can be used in this way without needing Apple’s approval. However, one issue that remains outside Apple’s control is the crypto fiat on-ramp. Users who want to buy crypto still need to complete identity verification procedures through regulated exchanges, as these steps are governed by law and not by Apple’s policies.

This decision could reshape how apps are built on iOS, especially those tied to blockchain and digital assets. Whether Apple will change its global policy to match this U.S. court order remains to be seen. But for now, app developers have more freedom in the United States to use crypto payments and NFT tools directly inside their apps.