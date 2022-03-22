Apple MacBook Air refresh launch delayed – No MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 till 2023

As per the Bloomberg proofreader, Apple isn’t intending to launch another 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro this year, leaving the M1 Pro and M1 Ultra on the racks until at minimum the last option end of 2023. Additionally, the following MacBook Air will currently be sent off later than anticipated.

Mark Gurman has given consideration to the condition of the new MacBooks sent off this year. In the most recent version of his week after week Power On pamphlet, Gurman expressed that Apple wouldn’t deliver top-of-the-line MacBook Pro models this year. Henceforth, current 14-inch and 16-inch SKUs will stay in stock all through 2022 and into 2023.

While Gurman has not illustrated in what the future held 14 and MacBook Pro 16 machines will make a big appearance, he anticipates that they should release its M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets.

Apple MacBook Air – Latest Updates

In correlation, Gurman claims that Apple has been compelled to delay the arrival of the cutting-edge MacBook Air. Initially remembered to send off towards the finish of 2021 or the beginning of 2022, Gurman presently declares that Apple will hold on until 2H 2022 preceding it grandstands another MacBook Air.

Apparently, Apple stays on target to convey the following MacBook Air with an M2 SoC, which is accepted to depend on TSMC N4 hubs. As TSMC affirmed in November, its N4 and N4P are 5 nm hubs, not 4 nm ones as their names propose.

In view of past releases, the current year’s MacBook Air will get an upgraded frame as well, with MagSafe 3 charging and two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Evidently, Apple will report new Mac items at WWDC 2022 in June, having previously affirmed that it is fostering a cutting-edge Mac Pro. Purportedly, LG is trying OLED shows for MacBooks too, albeit the main OLED MacBook isn’t reputed to show up until 2025 at the earliest.

As far as the latest leaks are concerned, the Apple MacBook Air will be featuring some good changes and especially as it will be powered with the latest and greatest M2 chipset.

Although, we will have to wait a little more to get things confirmed about the update.

