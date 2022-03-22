China Eastern To Ground All Boeing 737-800 Passenger Flights From March 22

LATEST: Eyewitness videos shared to social media show forest fire on a mountainside at suspected airplane crash site in southern province of Guangxi Updates: https://t.co/1yFvxhg3iK pic.twitter.com/aJe6abAxHA — Bloomberg (@business) March 21, 2022

China Eastern will floor all of its Boeing 737-800 passenger flights from Tuesday; as the aircraft crashed in a mountainside at the suspected plane crash site in the southern province of Guangxi, the airline officials were trying to rescue passengers from the accident spot, reports through the Chinese media outlets.

A China Eastern Airlines (600115. SS) Boeing 737-800 with 132 passengers on board crash-landed in the mountains in southern China on Monday after a surprising plunge from cruising altitude at approximately the time whilst it’d normally begin to descend ahead of its landing.

The airline stated it deeply mourned the passengers and crew, without specifying how many passengers were killed on the jet, an earlier model to the 737 MAX with a robust safety record.