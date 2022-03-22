China Eastern To Ground All Boeing 737-800 Passenger Flights From March 22

LATEST: Eyewitness videos shared to social media show forest fire on a mountainside at suspected airplane crash site in southern province of Guangxi
China Eastern will floor all of its Boeing 737-800 passenger flights from Tuesday; as the aircraft crashed in a mountainside at the suspected plane crash site in the southern province of Guangxi, the airline officials were trying to rescue passengers from the accident spot, reports through the Chinese media outlets.
A China Eastern Airlines (600115. SS) Boeing 737-800 with 132 passengers on board crash-landed in the mountains in southern China on Monday after a surprising plunge from cruising altitude at approximately the time whilst it’d normally begin to descend ahead of its landing.
Boeing (BA.N) stated that it was prepared to assist China Eastern and that it was in contact with US transportation safety officials over the event.
Brief highway video footage from a vehicle’s dashcam appeared to show a jet plunging to the earth behind trees at an angle of roughly 35 degrees off vertical, according to Chinese media. Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.
When Flight MU5735 crashed, it was en route from Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province, to Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province, which borders Hong Kong.
China Eastern stated the reason for the crash was under investigation. Multiple factors are usually involved in such catastrophes, and experts cautioned that it was far too early to draw any conclusions about the possible reasons, especially given the limited information available.
Investigators will comb through the debris and flight recorders for clues as to what caused the plane to drop vertically and slam into the mountains at tremendous speeds.
The airline stated that it had dispatched a working group to the location. According to China Eastern and Chinese official television, no foreigners were aboard the flight.
At 0620 GMT, the six-year-old plane was travelling at 29,100 feet, according to the flight tracking agency. According to Flightradar24, the same flight number started a regular steady descent from the same height the day before and landed safely in Guangzhou at 0620 GMT.
Instead, the plane that crashed began a quick descent to 7,425 feet, recovered momentarily to 8,600 feet, and then plummeted swiftly again, according to FlightRadar24 data. The highest point tracked was 3,225 feet above sea level.
According to the media, the plane collapsed and ignited a fire that destroyed bamboo trees. A provincial firefighting department official was quoted in the People’s Daily as claiming that there was no trace of life among the rubble.